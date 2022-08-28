PM Modi urges citizens to watch freedom struggle series ‘Swaraj’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 92nd episode of his monthly program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, urged citizens to watch ‘Swaraj’ series and also suggested students compose a special program in their establishments.

The Prime Minister said this will lead to a new awakening of the great heroes who took part in the struggle for freedom. “I had the opportunity to attend a premiere of Swaraj. It is a great initiative to introduce the young generation of the country to the efforts of the unsung heroes and heroines who took part in the liberation movement. It airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. on Doordarshan,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“I urge you to take the time to watch it and show it to the kids. Schools and colleges can also record it and compose a special program when the school-college opens on Monday. A new revival will arise in our country about these great heroes,” he added.

Earlier on August 17, the Prime Minister attended the special screening of the series produced by Doordarshan – “Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram ki Samagra Gatha”, at Balayogi Auditorium, Library of Parliament building.

The event was also attended by BJP National Chairman JP Nadda and Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla.

Swaraj is a 75 episode series showcasing the glorious history of freedom struggle and lesser known tales of Indian history.

It airs every Sunday from 9-10 p.m. on Doordarshan National since August 14. The program is dubbed into nine regional languages ​​– Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Oriya, Bengali and Assamese along with English.

On August 5, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) launched a series Swaraj – Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram ki Samagra Gatha at Akashwani Bhawan attended by Union Minister of State for I&B Dr L Murugan, I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra and CEO Prasar Bharati Mayank Agarwal.