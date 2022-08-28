Pangdam III/Slw Accompany President Joko Widodo’s Kunker to Bandung





Bandung — President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo paid a working visit to the city of Bandung, West Java, which is the territorial area of ​​Kodam III/SLW, on Sunday (28/8/2022). Indonesian President Joko Widodo carried out a number of diaries, one of which was a visit to Cicaheum market. “President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo came to Bandung today via Husein Sastranegara Airport, from the airport he visited Cicaheum Market in Bandung City,” said Kapendam III/Slw Colonel Inf. Arie Tri Hedhianto at the Media Team at the Media Center in Kodam III/Slw Jl. Aceh No. 69 in Bandung City, West Java, after together with Pangdam III/Slw, TNI Major General Kunto Arief Wibowo, ensured the security of President Joko Widodo during a working visit to Bandung on Sunday (08/28/2022). At Cicaheum Market in Bandung City, President Joko Widodo greeted market residents by looking directly into the market, on this occasion, the President also provided basic food aid and direct cash assistance (BLT) to 300 people with details, 100 people from the Family Hope Program (PKH), 100 street vendors and 100 street vendors. “In the agenda of President Joko Widodo, from Cicaheum Market to West Java Youth Center Sport Jl. Pacuan Kuda, Arcamanik District, Bandung City, to open the Indonesian People’s Consultation (Musra),” it said. -he declares. Before returning to Husein Sastranegara Airport, Kapendan continued, President Joko Widodo had lunch at one of the restaurants in Jalan Trunojoyo, Bandung City, West Java. Kapendam added that Pangdam III/Slw, who is also the commander of the Integrated Joint Task Force (Pangkogasgarpad) under the securing of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, applied the field management system of battlefield (BMS) which specifically in its control can be mapped in detail to the Puskodalops Kodam III/SLw. The BMS system empowered by Pangdam III/Slw is applied in the field, which facilitates control and action, because the effectiveness of field monitoring and the effectiveness of decision-making are necessary, he said. he adds. Meanwhile, to enhance the security of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, a number of troops have been deployed including Kodim 0608/Bandung City, Infantry Battalion R 300/BJW, Infantry Battalion 312/KH, Infantry Battalion 310/ KK, Yon Arhanud-3/YBY, Yonkav 4/KC, Yon.Armed-4/105 GS, Yonzipur-3/YW, Kikavser-4 and elements of West Java Police and Bandung Police. (YCHS/Rls-Pendam III/Siliwangi).

