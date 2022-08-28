Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Smriti Van Memorial, dedicated to earthquake victims





Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel at the ‘Smritivan’-2001 Earthquake Memorial and Museum, Bhuj on Sunday August 28 | ANI

Bhuj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled the Smriti Van Memorial, which celebrates the resilience shown by people during the devastating 2001 earthquake in the Kutch region of Gujarat. Modi said Smriti Van is a tribute to the lives lost and the remarkable fighting spirit of the people of Kutch. The grand structure, which is the first such memorial in the country according to a Gujarat government official, spans 470 acres on Bhujio hill near the town of Bhuj. It celebrates the spirit of resilience following the death of nearly 13,000 people in the January 26, 2001 earthquake, which had its epicenter in Bhuj. The memorial bears the names of people who lost their lives in the earthquake. It also has a state-of-the-art Smriti Van earthquake museum. Modi on tour in Gujarat PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of the project, spread over 170 acres on the hill. After the inauguration, Modi, accompanied by the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, strolled around the premises of the museum where officials and tour guides briefed him on its various aspects. Notably, it was Prime Minister Modi who came up with the idea of ​​setting up such a memorial when he was chief minister of Gujarat, officials said earlier. The museum showcases Gujarat’s topography, reconstruction initiatives and success stories after the 2001 earthquake, and informs about different types of disasters and future preparedness for any type of disaster. It also has a block to relive the experience of an earthquake using a 5D simulator and another block to honor lost souls. Many people from Kutch district, especially from Bhuj, were among those killed in the earthquake, which had its epicenter near the Chobari village of Bhachau taluka, about 20 km from Bhuj town. One of the main attractions of this project is a special theater where visitors can experience an earthquake through vibrations and sound effects. The museum tells the story of Gujarat The museum, consisting of eight blocks and spread over 11,500 square meters, will showcase the Harappan civilization of this region, scientific information on earthquakes, the culture of Gujarat, the science behind the cyclones and the success story of Kutch after the quake. of land, according to a government statement. There are also 50 audio-visual models, a hologram, an interactive projection and virtual reality installations at the museum for visitors. Bhujio Hill was a military base for the ancient rulers of Kutch region. It has a 300-year-old fort, which was also repaired and restored as part of this project. Nearly three lakh trees were also planted on the hill using the Miyawaki method, according to the statement. Other attractions include 50 control dams, a solar point and trails with a total length of eight kilometers, 1.2 km of internal roads, a 1 MW solar power plant and a parking lot for 3,000 visitors, it said. He specifies. As a tribute to the 12,932 people who lost their lives in the earthquake, their names are engraved on the walls of the control dams.



