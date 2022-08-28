Reviews | US must support Taiwan and deter China without raising tensions





Comment this story Comment It’s been nearly a month since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) visited Taiwan, showing her solidarity with the self-governing democracy and infuriating communist China, which claims the island as its own. What some are calling the Fourth Taiwan Strait Crisis, after those that debuted in 1954, 1958 and 1995, is simmering. Beijing has started a practice of naval blockade of Taiwan. Smaller military exercises continued thereafter, as did visits to Taipei by U.S. lawmakers from both sides, the most recent being Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.). Clearly, tension between China and its democratic neighbours, including not only Taiwan but also Japan and South Korea, is growing, as is the pressure on the one China policy that has provided a strategic framework for United States and kept the peace since Washington formally recognized Beijing in 1979. New realities, chief among them China’s economic and military rise, coupled with the openly aggressive posture of its dictator, Xi Jinping, call for adaptation. President Biden has three times explicitly promised that the United States would defend Taiwan militarily, although aides insist this is nothing fundamentally new. The need for more strategic clarity along the lines of Mr. Bidens’ statements and less of the strategic ambiguity of one-China policies is the premise of the legislation to be considered by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Sept. 14. Taiwan Policy Law and co-sponsored by Sen. Robert Menendez (DN.J.), the Committees Chairman, and Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (RS.C.), the bill would be the largest such enactment since the Relations with Taiwan of 1979. , under which the United States maintained de facto diplomatic relations and arms sales with the island. On substance, the key provision of the bill is $4.5 billion in military aid to Taiwan and authorization to spend the money on weapons conducive to deterring acts of aggression by the People’s Army. of liberation, as opposed to the vaguer language of the laws on relations with Taiwan. Symbolically, the bill breaks new ground by formalizing the major non-NATO ally status Taiwan previously enjoyed informally and renaming its de facto embassy in Washington to the Taiwan Representative Office, a wording more objectionable to Beijing. than the current Taipei Economic and and Cultural Representative Office. The chances of the bill becoming law in its entirety are uncertain, although the least controversial and, substantively, most helpful part of the increased military aid may end up in a later security policy bill. defense. The separate initiative of the Biden administrations is also noteworthy, reaffirmed after Ms. Pelosis’ trip, to deepen business ties with Taiwan. Nevertheless, the debate on the bill has raised important questions that will have to be resolved sooner or later. On this question, symbolism is substance, especially for China; the question, as always, is to maximize deterrence for Taiwan while minimizing unnecessary provocations from China. The authors of the bills are correct that recent history, particularly the Russian invasion of Ukraine, shows that appeasement does not work and that provocation is the aggressors’ all-purpose excuse to lash out. The only thing worse than an avoidable war in Asia, however, would be an avoidable war for which objective observers could hold American policy partly responsible. These considerations define the balance towards which the Senate and the administration must strive. The Messages view | About the Editorial Board Editorials represent the opinions of The Washington Post as an institution, as determined by debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom. Members of the editorial board and areas of intervention: Karen Tumulty, Associate Editorial Page Editor; Ruth Marcus, Associate Editorial Page Editor; Jo-Ann Armao, Associate Editorial Page Editor (Education, DC Affairs); Jonathan Capehart (National Policy); Lee Hockstader (immigration; issues affecting Virginia and Maryland); David E. Hoffman (global public health); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economy); Heather Long (economics); Molly Roberts (technology and society); and Stephen Stromberg (elections, White House, Congress, legal affairs, energy, environment, health).

