Government should talk to IMF for help: Imran Khan IV News





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government should seek help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as torrential rains and floods have wreaked havoc in the country, 24 News HD TV Channel reported on Saturday.

Addressing a large public rally in Jehlum, he added that they had urged the IMF to get some relief when COVID-19 hit, Miftah should talk to the IMF and ask for relief amid the floods and the destruction by the rains.

Miftah asks the provinces to pay a budget surplus for the tribal districts, how would the provinces do in the event of a flood? he asked.

The PTI President said he would continue to help the flood victims but would not stop his campaign for true independence for the people. “Our struggle will continue even in the face of floods and wars; our struggle will continue until we achieve true freedom,” he added.

Imran Khan said we are going through a trying time and he believes Pakistanis will emerge from this crisis as a strong nation.

He said we will have to build more dams to save the country from such floods. “The PTI government had started the construction of 10 dams, which would soon be operational. The dams would turn this calamity into a blessing, he added.

Refuting the government’s allegations of jeopardizing the IMF deal, Imran Khan said, “Miftah Ismail says we want to wreck the IMF program. For two months, Taimur Jhagra has been summoning them for a meeting.

Imran Khan added that his opponents are campaigning in the media for him not to hold public rallies amid floods and heavy rains, but this is not a political campaign for him but a fight for real independence .

Imran Khan said the fight will continue until the thieves are freed, he added. He will help flood victims in every possible way, but will not let thieves.

The president of the PTI lamented that no one was ready to give money to the allied government.

On the occasion, the head of the PTI announced the creation of a fund to collect donations for the people affected by the country’s floods. Dr Sania Nishtar will lead the relief and rescue fund raised through the telethon, he added. He said he would show the world how the money is raised. “Our government saved Nowshera by building a dike. The town of Taunsa would have drowned if the Buzdar government had not built a dyke there,” he said.

The PTI chief said overseas Pakistanis have always helped in crisis, be it the 2010 floods or the 2005 Kashmir earthquake.

He said Imran Khan will call on the country’s vibrant diaspora to help his compatriots in this hour of testing.

He added that Pakistan was far ahead of India and Bangladesh in terms of progress but these two corrupt families then took over and destroyed our country.

Khan said he only spoke of legal action against those responsible for illegal actions against PTI activists, but was charged with terrorism. They are trying to sideline the largest political party in the country via a conspiracy, he added.

The PTI leader pointed out that the government illegally suspended the transmission of ARY News because it expresses the PTI narrative. Journalists have been arrested and forced to leave the country because of their fascism. He hinted that the inflation rate in their day was 16% which has jumped over 40% in the last 4 months.

He said that due to the floods people are suffering in Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab, adding that we must all face this ordeal together as we did in the floods of 2010 while the force of the Tiger will visit the affected areas and help the governments.

