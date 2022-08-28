Boris Johnson says new PM will deliver package to tackle energy crisis





Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Sunday that the country would face sky-high energy bills and promised that his successor would soon announce a huge financial support package for struggling households. Writing in the Mail on Sunday newspaper, Johnson said if Russia wanted the UK to cave in the face of soaring energy prices, the nation had enough resilience to push through and predicted a golden future for the country. The government has already announced a $37 billion package, which includes a one-time $650 payment for people on means-tested benefits. But Tory leadership candidates Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak are facing growing calls from activists and opposition parties to set out a clear, costed plan to help households. After regulator Ofgem announced on Friday that the energy price cap would rise by 80% in October, taking bills up to 3,549 for the average user, Johnson promised more government help was coming. on the way. Huge amounts of taxpayers’ money are already committed to helping people pay their bills. That money is flowing now and will continue to flow in the months to come, he wrote in the Mail. Next month, the month after me, the government will announce another huge financial support package. Former Chancellor and Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak during a question and answer session during an election campaign in Birmingham REUTERS

Truss, who has advocated for $30 billion in tax cuts, is discussing further tax bill cuts with his team, according to reports in the Sunday time and Telegraph newspapers. The Minister of Foreign Affairs is considering a reduction in VAT of up to 5 percentage points and a reduction in income tax by increasing the personal allowance, the threshold at which people start paying taxes. Trusss allies have stressed that any decision on financial support will be finalized after a new leader is announced on September 5. According to a recent poll of Conservative members by CuratorHomeshe is 32 points ahead of her rival. Recommended The Foreign Secretary is expected to present a targeted tax event in her first weeks in office and has already pushed for a series of proposals to ease the pressure on households, including a one-year moratorium on taxes on the ‘green energy. Johnson, who visited Ukraine this week, reiterated the importance of building support for the country while reducing Russia’s reliance on hydrocarbon sources and investing in alternative energy sources. With every new wind farm we build offshore, with every new nuclear project we approve, we strengthen our strategic position, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/77c82ab5-5916-4dac-b4e9-12935e3eff5c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos