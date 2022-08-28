great for nation building is bad policy and should be killed

In addition, there are serious upside macroeconomic and geopolitical risks associated with public spending. If the global economy or China goes into recession, the government may need to increase spending to support the economy, as the Morrison government did during the COVID-19 crisis.

If China’s Xi Jinping continues to stoke tensions with the United States to distract from its domestic political issues, Australia is also likely to end up spending a lot more on its defence.

Take the tab

But the political reality is that Albanese will be under pressure to increase spending even if all goes well with the economy. This is partly because of the way Australian politics work.

Coalition governments are squeezing social spending and cutting taxes and leaving future Labor governments to take care of the holes in the social safety net. Spending increases are left to Labour.

There are variations on these. Labor in government will commit to major social spending reforms such as the NDIS, and let coalition governments find a way to fund them sustainably. A coalition government is taking note, but the spending stems from Labor’s desire to help people who can only be helped on the spending side of the ledger.

Believe it or not, there is a better way to run the country, and it could start with the prime minister treating voters like smart adults and talking to them like he’s talking to cabinet colleagues. No Punch and Judy politics, which the public hates, and no twists and turns that get in the way of communicating simple facts. Just a dark and factual report from Albanese to the nation on the challenges facing the country and a detailed outline of the government’s strategy to deal with them.

The only political trick is to let the public understand and share ownership of the task at hand. When they do, they will be more willing to accept the tough decisions necessary and more patient in the face of inevitable setbacks.

If you want to see how it’s done, read Churchill’s speeches to Parliament in the darkest days of World War II.

The immediate goal for Albanese should be to kill the idea of ​​pressuring pension funds to share the burden of its fiscal policy problems.

What he clearly hoped to be welcomed as a boon to the national interest is more likely to be seen as economist Richard Holden has described it: a kind of off-balance sheet slush fund to pursue political goals with the money. members.

Would industry funds, with their links to Labour, pander to governments’ investment preferences?

It is difficult for a company to resist the pressure that a prime minister and a treasurer can exert. And maybe the funds would consider it part of what John Howard calls the long game.

Perhaps the funds would see an advantage in politicians depending on their investment in projects of national interest.

In this case, industry funds will be pushed to the top at the expense of big banks, which will be represented by the Australian Banking Association.

The risk for funds and politicians is that it escalates quickly. Prime ministers struggling to survive respect few boundaries. And the government would like its turn.

What started as a nibble at very big reform could quickly become a conduit for bad ideas, like the Howard government’s Alice Springs-Darwin Railway, or Albanians’ old favourite: a very fast east coast train .

It’s the kind of smart politics that can turn voters off, just like another Albanian tax innovation of spending $45 billion in off-budget funds for projects of national interest, including funding good jobs (read union members) in unprofitable manufacturing industries.

For his own good as well as that of the nations, Albanians should stick to the right path.