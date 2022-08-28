Prime Minister Modi inaugurates the Smriti Van memorial in Kutch – Check out great photos from the museum | India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat from August 27-28, inaugurated the Smriti Van memorial on the outskirts of Bhuj city on Sunday August 28. The “Smriti Van” memorial is built on the outskirts of Bhuj town in memory of the victims of the 2001 earthquake.

Modi will later visit the grounds of Kutch University to address a mass rally and launch other projects.

#LOOK | Smritivan Earthquake Memorial and Museum inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhuj, Gujarat; CM Bhupendra Patel also present pic.twitter.com/v7EnnkSlam

ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

The state-of-the-art Smriti Van Earthquake Museum is divided into seven blocks on seven themes: Rebirth, Rediscovery, Restoration, Reconstruction, Rethink, Relive and Renew according to a government press release.

In Kutch tomorrow, I will inaugurate the Smriti Van Memorial. This Memorial is associated with the tragic earthquake of 2001 in which several people lost their lives. Smriti Van is a tribute to those we have lost and also a tribute to the remarkable fighting spirit of the people of Kutch. pic.twitter.com/lQFP6oSzA4

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2022

The memorial is dedicated to the 13,000 people who lost their lives in the 2001 earthquake in Bhuj and their names are there in remembrance.

Sharing more photos of Smriti Van Memorial in Kutch. pic.twitter.com/71nQr7BuQ8 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2022

The sixth block of Smriti Van Museum stands out the most from the 7 blocks as it helps visitors understand the magnitude of the earthquake through a simulator.

Apart from this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ‘Veer Balak Memorial’ in the town of Anjar in Kutch, Gujarat on Sunday. In the January 26, 2001 earthquake in Gujarat, 185 school children and 20 teachers were buried under the rubble of nearby buildings while attending a rally in the town of Anjar in Kutch.

The tragedy of this incident was noticed around the world. The then Chief Minister, Narendra Modi, announced the construction of a memorial in memory of these children. Now this memorial is ready outside the city of Anjar and the Prime Minister is going to inaugurate it.

(With contributions from the agency)