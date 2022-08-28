President Jokowi says Musra is a popular space for democracy





President Joko Widodo during his address at the People’s Deliberation of West Java (Musra) I at SPORT Jabar Arcamanik, Bandung City, West Java, Sunday (28/8/2022). (ANTARA/Bon Ahmad Rizaldi)

Elshinta.com – President Joko Widodo said that the People’s Deliberation (Musra) in West Java is a people’s space for democracy. According to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in his remarks to Musra I West Java at SPORT Jabar Arcamanik, Bandung City on Sunday, the idea of ​​holding a Musra is good because people can express their wishes, both regarding the Indonesia in the future and the criteria of the wanted leader. “Indeed, you should also know that according to the law, it is the people who choose the presidential and vice-presidential candidates or a combination of parties, but at the time of the vote, it is the people who decide “, he said. President Jokowi said Musra is a democratic instrument that should produce leaders in line with the wishes of the people, especially for the political events of 2024. “We hope Musra can raise a leader who is loved by the people, who wants to be close to the people, who wants to come down, not just sit comfortably in the palace, okay?” Jokowi said. The Musra was held by the national volunteers of Joko Widodo. Apart from Bandung, West Java, Musra is also expected to be held in all provinces until 2023. Later, every citizen who attended the Musra was invited to voice their aspirations before the forum related to Indonesia’s hopes for the future as well as convey the criteria of the desired leader. When the conclusion is reached, Jokowi asks the organizers of Musra to transmit the results. “Later when in this Musra, who did you meet, please help me?” Split“Because it is a forum for the people, the people can express themselves,” President Jokowi said.

