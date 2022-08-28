Turkey ‘ally’ NATO to the West unleashes barrage of threats against Greece





Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar issued a series of threats against Greece this week as tensions between the two countries remain high. Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Friday that Greece should have no “new adventures” in the region while marking the 100th anniversary of an attack by Turkish forces on the Greeks in 1922 by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. “In these days when we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the great victory, we say clearly to Greece that, you have seen how painful the price of the adventure begun a century ago has been. We strongly recommend that you learn history and avoid new adventures that will lead to disappointment,” he told the newspaper. Ekathimerini reports. After Akar, Vice President Fuat Oktay also threatened Greece saying: “On the occasion of the centenary, when such a powerful Turkey exists, as it does within the blue homeland, those who fight in a reckless and illegal way can they show the same courage? The Greek, then as now, has no courage. Neither the Greek nor anyone else. Israeli Scholars: Turkey’s Greek, Armenian and Assyrian Christians Destroyed by 30-Year Genocide https://t.co/aRjCReVK4W — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) May 19, 2019 The expansionist “Blue Homeland” doctrine referenced by Vice President Oktay was developed several years ago by the Turkish AdmiralCem Gürdenizand refers to the areas of the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean which are considered by Greece to be part of its territory. “Are those who covet and target Turkey’s democracy, stability and interests in the region really aware of the consequences they face? Oktay went on to add, “those who are envious, inside and outside our country, will be cast into the sea…Let no one doubt it.” Tensions between Turkey and Greece have been at a high level for several years as Turkey threatened to open Europe’s doors to migrants and briefly did so in 2020, before the Chinese coronavirus pandemic hit. derail the program. The latest tensions between the two NATO “allies” have largely revolved around the exploration of natural resources and Turkish claims that Greece is militarizing the Aegean islands. Erdogan: Greeks will be forced to ‘understand’ that Turkey has ‘military might’ to ‘rip’ the map https://t.co/xaF0h8nbFG — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) September 5, 2020 @TomlinsonCJ Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter ator email atctomlinson(at)breitbart.com.

