At the hands of Jokowi, the people believe that Indonesia will not have the same fate as Sri Lanka





The results of the survey by Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) show that the majority of Indonesians believe that the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) can prevent economic difficulties such as those facing Sri Lanka. SMRC researcher Deni Irvani explained that 34% of citizens are aware of the difficulties Sri Lanka faced for the country’s government to fall. Among those who know, 70% believe that the difficulties faced by Sri Lanka may also be experienced by many other countries around the world in the not too distant future. Read also: Fired by the National Police, Jokowi’s two-star rating for Ferdy Sambo will be removed! However, of those who do know, 69% believe that the Indonesian government under President Jokowi can prevent economic hardships like those in Sri Lanka. This survey was conducted face-to-face from August 5 to August 13, 2022. The population of this survey consists of all Indonesian citizens who are eligible to vote in general elections, namely those who are 17 years of age or older, or who are already married when the survey was conducted. Among this population, 1220 respondents were randomly selected (multistage random sampling). Also Read: Highlighting Sri Mulyani’s speech, Elite Democrats: Wounding the hearts of this country’s retired civil servants, as if they were seen as parasites! The response rate (respondents who can be validly questioned) is 1053 or 86%. A total of 1053 respondents were analyzed. The survey’s margin of error with this sample size is estimated at 3.1% at the 95% confidence level (assuming simple random sampling). Previously, Sri Lanka experienced an economic crisis that prompted angry citizens to storm the presidential palace. Not only that, locals also demanded that Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign from his post. He is considered the main culprit of the economic crisis that hit Sri Lanka.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://populis.id/read32752/di-tangan-jokowi-rakyat-yakin-indonesia-tak-akan-bernasib-mirip-sri-lanka The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos