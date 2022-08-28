Can a honeymoon end before the Wedding March has even started? Liz Truss might be about to find out. For while the shoo-in for the Conservative leadership woos members, among Conservative party voters in 2019, she is already beginning to lose his call. For now at least, it seems the more Conservative voters (as opposed to Members) see Truss, the less they like him.

Of course, Truss has so far focused on the only electorate that currently matters to her: members of the Conservative Party. Component only 0.3% of the electorate they like his talk about tax cuts, the exile of refugees to Rwanda, fracking, the victory of the war against revival as well as the attacks on solar panels and the French, but care little about leveling. But winning them is a very different proposition from appealing to the millions of voters Truss needs if she is to lead her party to a fourth consecutive general election victory. A shrewd leader can shift gears once in No. 10, and Truss has plans to deal with the worsening cost-of-living crisis, which could improve his standing with the general public. Let’s see.

But in his campaign to become leader, Truss may already have dashed his hopes of recouping the ten-point lead that most pollsters say Labor now has over the Tories.

If there’s one issue on which Tory stalwarts and the rest of the country are fiercely at odds, it’s the character of Boris Johnson. The Tories are hardcore Boris fans. From the outside, it’s hard to understand because Boris Johnson was never the electoral force supposed by the conservatives. If he helped secure an 80-seat majority in 2019, it was mainly thanks to Brexit and Jeremy Corbyn. But if Boris Johnson was a candidate in the Tory leadership race today despite all the partygate baggage, he would beat Truss and Rishi Sunak hands down. Indeed, a majority of Conservative members believe that their MPs should not have forced his resignation.

Truss has openly appealed to this sentiment, sometimes agreeing with the members that Johnson was not brought down by her own actions but by the media and she made the most of the fact that she remained loyal to the end. bitter unlike Sunak. During a recent election campaign, Truss even said she would have Johnson as prime minister rather than Sunak.

In their own leadership campaigns, Penny Mordaunt and Tom Tugendhat argued that the party must distance itself from Johnson’s troubled regime if it was to restore its electoral fortunes. Most Tory MPs acknowledged this, as two-thirds of them backed either Sunak or Mordaunt in the round which identified the two candidates who should be presented to the membership. Truss, through the Prime Minister’s patronage, is likely to persuade MPs who helped bring Johnson down to look at her in a more positive light. But it will be harder for Truss, the avowed Boris loyalist, to win back the many Tory voters in 2019 who wanted to see Johnson’s back.

Truss hopes those voters’ minds will focus on his efforts to lower their energy bills. Maybe they will; but her problem with Boris isn’t going away anytime soon: in fact, it could get worse before it gets better.

In the immediate term, the privileges committee’s investigation into whether Johnson misled the Commons about partygate is expected to be finalized in the fall. Boris loyalists have branded the inquiry a witch hunt even though the majority of committee members are Tory MPs. If the committee finds Johnson guilty and imposes a penalty possibly suspending him from the Commons, how will Prime Minister Truss react? She has already said that she would like to stop the investigation, but would she really be prepared to ask her MPs to vote against the commission’s recommendation and resolutely oppose public opinion?

The committee could declare Johnson innocent: but that does not solve his problem with Boris. Because Johnson is rumored to be bitter over his ousting and has ambitions to return to number 10. Should he resume his lucrative career as a conservative newspaper columnist, Johnson would certainly have the perfect platform to act as he does. did under David Cameron, who is like a permanent thorn in the side of prime ministers, with a direct line to supporters in the constituencies. And, of course, Johnson’s best hopes of returning to power hinge on Truss’ failure.

As she battles the cost of living crisis, Prime Minister Truss should expect little loyalty from her predecessor. But once in Number 10, she might feel she no longer needs to maintain her loyalty to Boris Johnson either. Truss’s career consists of abandoning one cause after another, be it liberal democrats, republicanism, Remain or centrist Cameroonian conservatism. With the members’ votes in the bag and the imperative to show that she represents change at the forefront, how long before Truss decides the time is right to turn on Johnson?