Boris Johnson criticized for his article on the cost of living crisis

Boris Johnson was criticized for a playful article on the cost of living crisiswith Labor saying it shows how little he understands.

It follows the shock wave caused by the 80% increase in Ofgems price cap, announced on Friday. This will increase the average annual household energy bill from 1,971 to 3,549 from October 1. At the start of the year, the average bill was 1,277.

In an article for The Courier+Johnson struck a generally optimistic tone, saying the long-term future is golden.

Labor said the tone of the article was out of touch with the misery millions will face over the next few months.

While acknowledging that our energy bills are going to be extortionate and the cost of heating our homes is already frightening, Johnson added: I’ve never been more certain that we’ll be fine – and that Britain will emerge stronger and more prosperous. [on] the other side.

Listing a number of areas where he believes the UK is thriving, such as tech investment and low unemployment, the Prime Minister said he had laid the foundations for long-term prosperity.

He concluded by saying that his government had made long-term decisions – including on the national energy supply – to ensure that our rebound can and must be remarkable and that our future will be golden.

It comes against a backdrop where economists at Cornwall Insight have predicted the price cap will nearly double to 6,616 by April next year.

Speaking about the article on Sky News on Sunday, Pat McFadden, Labour’s Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, said: I think the Prime Minister’s article this morning shows how little he understands of the shock wave which was sent to households across the country by Ofgems announcement on Friday.

We look at energy bills of hundreds of pounds a month for households across the country and the conversation that takes place, of course, is: how can we afford this, what else can we cut? And for some people, it will just be impossible.

Johnson’s sunny outlook is typical of his approach to politics. Simon Hart, one of his former ministers who resigned last month when his scandal-hit administration collapsed, defended his former boss.

Hart, also appearing on Sky News, said Johnson was putting the situation into context and that it was perfectly reasonable for Boris Johnson and others to say: Listen, this is not going to be a permanent resting place for the UK economy.

The Johnson administration’s main cost-of-living support policy for the winter was a 400 discount on energy billto be divided into six monthly installments starting in October.

However, this was announced at a time when bills were expected to reach 2,800 a year from October, well below the 3,549 announced on Friday.

Johnson said his successor – Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, one of whom will take office in nine days – will pledge another huge financial backing next month.