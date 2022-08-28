Imran Khan refuses to cancel public gatherings during floods





Imran Khan arrives to appear before the Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad on August 25, 2022. Image credit: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, former prime minister and chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), brushed aside criticism of politics at a time of national tragedy and reiterated that he would continue his public rallies whether floods, heat waves or even wars.

Addressing a public rally in the northern Punjab city of Jhelum, Imran Khan said he was not doing politics, he was actually waging war for haqeeqi azadi (true freedom) and that he will continue until his goal is achieved.

Recently, Imran Khan has come under immense pressure not only from rival political leaders but also from print, broadcast and even social media for speaking out at public rallies amid calamity.

A massive campaign is being waged through newspapers, friendly media, journalists and one particular media house… They say now is not the time to hold rallies, Imran Khan said.

However, he denounced critics saying he was not indulging in politics at a time of tragedy and instead said he was waging war on those thieves who plundered the country for 30 years.

I fight for the supremacy of the rule of law and for a country that was supposed to be an Islamic welfare state. I will continue to help my people, but I will not spare you, he said, referring to his political rivals.

The government should seek relief from the IMF

The former Prime Minister said that due to the floods, people were suffering in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, (KP) Sindh and Punjab.

In this precarious situation, the federal government should seek help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as the floods have wreaked havoc across the country, he said.

He said the government had filed a terrorism complaint against him. They even tried to arrest me. This news went around the world. We have been ridiculed.

I only said those who tortured Shahbaz Gill should be tried according to law, he said, asking if he had committed terrorism by saying that.

He said he was to hold a telethon on Monday to raise funds from Pakistanis and overseas Pakistanis for the flood victims. These funds will be disbursed to the governments of Punjab and KP. A committee headed by Senator Dr Sania Nishtar would oversee the disbursement of funds, he said.

