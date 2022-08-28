“The Sandman” and the American dream: Donald Trump is the Corinthian





In Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s graphic novel “The Sandman,” dreams aren’t just good or bad, but truthful, deceptive, or hopeful. They can reveal things about our deepest desires, inspire our imagination and drive our actions in the waking world, but can also be weaponized as powerful tools of manipulation and sometimes they are and do all of these things at once.

Rather than a metaphor for blindness, the Corinthian’s toothy eyes indicate that, like Donald Trump, he is only able to see what can benefit him…that he can use or literally consume.

One of these dreams, the American Dream, is a powerful source of hope for many people because it builds on the timeless archetype of the hero who rises from nothing to become all he had always hoped to be. . The flip side of this dream, however, is a nightmare: resentment, hatred and violence from those who feel they have failed or been cheated. Demagogues like Corinthian and Donald Trump on the show gain, maintain and extend their power by inciting this resentment to ever greater and more dangerous heights, and directing it to already marginalized communities. Convincing those who have long held power in our society that they are the real victims not only legitimizes our violent history as a long act of self-defense, but authorizes whatever violence may be needed in the future to maintain this brutal status quo. .

The main villain of “The Sandman” is the Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook). The embodiment of a Nightmare escaped from the realm of dreams, he is the manifestation of the lowest and most corrosive human desires. The form he takes is surprisingly shrewd, sadistic and self-absorbed, the American identity personified.

We meet the Corinthian for the first time in episode 1, as Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the lord of dreams and protagonist of “The Sandman”, tries to take his creation back to the dream realm before being himself. even captured and imprisoned for over 100 years. The Corinthian wonders why, when they are so powerful, Dreams should refrain from being unleashed in the waking world.

“Nothing prevents us from taking who, what we want,” he says, immediately evoking Donald Trump’s “You can do everything” philosophy.

At the end of the episode, we see in more detail who the Corinthian is and what it really means to take what he wants. Standing above the corpse of a young man with his eyes removed, we see that the Corinthian is also missing his eyes in their place, however, are mouths full of teeth. Addressing his deceased victim, he says, “I won’t stop until I reshape this world to look like me.”

Eddie Karanja as Jed Walker and Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian in “The Sandman” (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Rather than a metaphor for blindness, the Corinthian’s toothy eyes indicate that, like Donald Trump, he is only able to see what can benefit him, things or people he can use or literally consume. To get these things, however, neither sticks to overt coercion alone being as charming to those they need as it is ruthless to those who cross them.

Over the course of the season, the Corinthian helps several characters, including freeing a child, Jed (Eddie Karanja), from his abusive adoptive parents and reuniting him with his sister Rose (Kyo Ra). But as with Trump, who is known not only to lash out viciously at those he feels have betrayed him, but also to flatter those he thinks can gain something from, there is always an ulterior motive. Charisma, flattery, deceit, and force are different ways for Corinthian and Trump to pursue the same pathologically selfish and, in many ways, very American dream: to remake other people, systems, and even entire worlds. in their image, it doesn’t matter. the cost.

As it began during more than 100 years of absence of Morpheus, dreams can also be weakened… The American dream has always been an exaggeration for certain groups, the most marginalized to date, it has never been achievable .

Another villain in “The Sandman” is John Dee (David Thewlis). While Corinthian uses charm, deception, and brutality to pursue his goal of domination, Dee wants to use the power of dreams to remake the world into one that is entirely truthful. To this end, he manipulates a restaurant full of people into revealing their darkest secrets and ending up killing and killing each other. Over a gruesome montage in which restaurant patrons cut, burn, chop and stab each other, Dee intones: “Truth is a purifying fire, that burns the lies we’ve told ourselves and the lies we’ve told ourselves .”

When Morpheus finally confronts him, he argues that Dee’s victims’ dreams weren’t lies. . . but the characteristic aspirations of their personalities were just as real as the failures to live up to them. Hope, the Sandman argues in an earlier episode, is the most powerful force in the universe, paradoxically continuing to exist even in desperate situations. But, as began to happen during more than 100 years of Morpheus’ absence, dreams can also be weakened if not defended and nurtured, their foundations cracking and crumbling to dust. The American Dream has always been a stretch for some groups, the most marginalized to date, it has never been achievable but even for many who could hope to achieve it in the past, the cracks have grown cavernous.

Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian and Kerry Shale as Nimrod in “The Sandman” (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

In episode 7, we discover the result of the ruined dream realm associated with the uncontrolled chaos of the Corinthian: the “collectors”. The Collectors are a group of serial killers, motivated by the exploits of the Corinthian, who plan their annual gathering, the cheekily named Cereal Convention. Unable to find a suitable headliner for their convention, they desperately decide to copy Corinthian’s gruesome murder style.

“If we want to get his attention,” rationalizes one of the presidents of the planning committee, “we have to think like him. Act… like him.

The Corinthian finds the collectors and, satisfied with the idea of ​​a “gathering of like-minded souls… sharing the same dream”, agrees to talk. It is “a dream that the Corinthian inspired”, responds one of the flocks.

At the convention, the Corinthian gives the keynote address, telling collectors that they are “very special people,” almost exactly what Trump called the January 6 insurgents, and that together they are the ” American dreamers driving on the sacred road of truth a knowledge paved with blood and gold.” He wants them to know that even though they kill ostensibly without power or profit and may be invisible to most people, or misunderstood and maligned, He sees their true greatness and He wants them to see themselves from this way. Looking over a sea of ​​faces, eyes closed and absorbing her every word, he said, “We are gladiators. Conquerors. We are explorers…seekers of truth. the night.”

Want a daily recap of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Cult leaders and their followers mirror each other, each side needing the other to know how special it is because it reflects their own uniqueness. For followers, leaders show how great someone like them can become if they follow the leader’s example, while leaders can extrapolate from their leadership of a group so special that they are the most special. Like a hall of mirrors, however, this twisted feedback loop of validation distorts the perspective of everyone who participates in it.

First, if everyone in the cult is special, then why haven’t many of their dreams come true? Why aren’t they successful, happy and envied besides just being “special”? The deprivation they feel, a constantly reinforced feeling, must have a cause proportional, in magnitude and malevolence, to their extraordinary peculiarity.

Second, if everyone in the cult is so special, then anyone who opposes its goals, or is simply not part of it, is not only mediocre, but also part of the sinister force that flies. the dream of those who truly deserve it. The reason why followers of demagogues have not realized their dreams is not because of unjust structural factors, which make even relatively simple dreams unattainable for many, nor because most of them are not special reasons far too mundane for them, but because they are being violently attacked and oppressed by the very groups they themselves have been attacking and oppressing for a long time.

Tom Sturridge as Dream and Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian in ‘The Sandman’ (Courtesy of Netflix)

There should be no shame in seeing your dreams dashed in an economic system that makes even modest hopes for a better life impossible so that a handful can live out their wildest fantasies. Unwavering optimism in the face of daunting odds is often an asset, but it can also mask our deeper issues that mask the cracks as they form, until they have grown too big to be. repaired without a major overhaul. Anger is an appropriate response to the multitude of crises we face as a country and as a species, many of which average people have had little say in. But directing that anger at those who have suffered the most from these problems, rather than toward collective action to address the underlying issues, is not only counterproductive but morally repugnant. Harnessing that anger for their own aggrandizement at the expense of others, however, is something the Corinthian and Donald Trump, and all who aspire to be like them, specialize in.

When Morpheus defeats the Corinthian, he denounces the injured right of the Collectors by telling them: “Until now, you have entertained fantasies of which you are the victims, comforting daydreams of which you are always right. Then, relieving them of their illusions, he condemns them: “You will know, from this moment, exactly how cowardly, selfish and monstrous you are. The collective feverish dream of victimization and violent retaliation conjured up by Trump and his supporters will not be dispelled so easily, however.

“The Sandman” is currently streaming on Netflix.

Read more

about dreams and demagogues

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2022/08/28/sandman-corinthian-american-dream/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos