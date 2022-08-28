Noisy volunteers demand 3 periods, Jokowi: the Constitution does not allow me: national legislation





BANDUNG -Riuhrelawan transmitted the envy for 3 periods to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during the deliberation of the people of Indonesia alias Musra held at Gor Arcamanik, Bandung on Sunday, August 28, 2022. “Jokowi, Jokowi, Jokowi, 3 terms. President of Jokowi for 3 terms. We support Pak Jokowi for 3 terms,” the volunteers told President Jokowi, Bandung on Sunday (28/8/2022).

Hearing the insistence of the volunteers who asked Jokowi to return to the post of President of Indonesia, Jokowi smiled as he reiterated the question of the constitution. “You should also know that the presidential election (the name of the presidential or vice-presidential candidate) is a party or a combination of parties. Now, it is the vote that determines the people. It is clear, yes, and for me. I will obey the constitution and the will of the people. The constitution doesn’t allow me to (3 periods),” Jokowi said. Read also :President Jokowi: choose a leader close to the people, not just sitting in the palace Even if he is constrained by the constitution, Joko Widodo still invites the Indonesian people, including his volunteers, to express their aspirations to want to run for the presidential election of 2024. Provided that the aspirations are conveyed correctly and in an orderly manner, especially not to anarchism. “There are those who say no one should say 3 periods. It’s just a level of discourse. It’s also fine to say (aspirations) to be vice-president. It’s a democratic country, This too (3 periods) is just a speech, the most important thing is not to forget to convey opinions and aspirations Do not be anarchists”, he pleaded. “Remember, don’t be anarchic (expressing your aspirations),” he continued. Hoping for the emergence of a leader close to the people In his speech, Joko Widodo spoke about the candidate for the head who will replace him later in 2024.

Read also : Revised KKP rules for imposing administrative penalties He really hopes that the candidate leaders chosen by the Indonesian people, including the election of the candidate leaders in the Indonesian People’s Deliberation, are leaders (candidates for president or vice president) who are not content not to sit comfortably in the State Palace, but are expected to be leaders who want to come down. “The Musra is an instrument of democracy, and I hope that the results of the Musra can bring out leaders who want to come down. Not just sitting in the State Palace,” hoped Joko Widodo. In addition to being able to descend, it is hoped that the new leaders who emerge are leaders close to the people. In addition to this, his party also hopes that the Indonesian People’s Deliberation can initiate national agendas, especially programs formulated by the people for the people, especially those that are useful to the people. “Musra is a grassroots forum. Musra is a forum where the people express themselves, which should also give rise to national agendas and programs formulated to benefit the Indonesian people,” he said.

