Imran Khan and the unfolding political paradox





PUBLISHED August 28, 2022

KARACHI:

In my previous article, written on the eve of the no-confidence vote against Imran Khan, I expressed concern that whichever faction succeeded his Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf in government, power would be a poisoned gift. Months later, with some economic improvement seen, it is hard to find a silver lining to the big business of the Pakistan Democratic Movement against him. What was the point?

Pakistan’s politics over the past few decades have been flawed, although it can be argued that politics anywhere in the world is inherently “flawed”. But two consecutive successful democratic transitions and common ground on some broad but fundamental issues among stakeholders have suggested a positive trajectory for our political process. Cascading, it feels like the progress has been undone. And as our country faces its worst climate-induced natural disaster in more than a decade, in addition to the myriad economic challenges that remain in place, it’s hard to be optimistic about the outcome of the ongoing political confrontation.

Much of the initial blame, to be fair, lies with Imran Khan and his party. The anti-corruption platform that brought the PTI to power, while popular, would prevent it from seeing the big picture. Good governance in any healthy democracy calls for compromise and cooperation with all sides of the political spectrum, even electoral opponents. Faced with the task at hand, it was always going to be unachievable.

Critics have repeatedly warned that the PTI underestimates the rigors of governance. He made several initial missteps and dented his own popularity, even though he enjoyed a level of establishment support that no other political faction could boast of – at least early in his tenure. . As the public grew disgruntled and the opposition sniffed out opportunity, Imran and his party may have felt they had no choice but to double down on their election rhetoric. Perhaps more flexibility on the part of the PTI leadership could have saved his government and our politics.

Again, similar arguments can be made against his opponents. As I noted in the previous article, all the PDM and other stakeholders against Imran’s party had to do was sit down. The PTI was on the road to political oblivion until the defiance movement gained momentum. The case presented to the public was that allowing Imran to continue had been economically untenable for all of us. It also made sense at the time, until the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz did not want to press the same triggers for which the PTI government was criticized. While progress has since been made on a deal with the International Monetary Fund and the rupee has regained some of its strength as a result, the issue remains up in the air. Any setback can bring the economy down again, this time with the added challenge of dealing with a natural disaster.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s regime change conspiracy theory is being turned into a self-fulfilling prophecy. As alarming precedents are being set – and these should worry all stakeholders, political and non-political – Imran Khan and the PTI are paradoxically finding more political space to breathe. Imran, for his part, has always relished the perception of the “cornered tiger”. The way the PTI is cornered is also transparent to the masses who support it.

The political elite against Imran and the powers that be must pay attention to certain aspects in particular. The first is to understand who supports the PTI leader and why this segment of society finds its enduring appeal.

The rise of the PTI is due to the mobilization of a disillusioned class of Pakistani citizens, many of whom represent middle-class urban youth. While some sections have made them joke about their supposed naivety and idealism, this segment of society remains one of our country’s most powerful engines of growth, at least under the right conditions. The political alienation of this segment serves no one.

Imran Khan, more than the party he leads, has also cultivated his personality cult quite organically. While his opponents attribute his political achievements to the establishment, his popularity has grown independently. This aspect should certainly not be confused. Imran and the PTI, therefore, for better or for worse, represent a political reality.

As a nation, from the halls of power to the streets, we must be careful not to brand ourselves as traitors. Politics involves differences of opinion. Sound politics is built on debate and disagreement. Having dissenting opinions does not equate to the absence of patriotism. Politicians, like all human beings, can be flawed and flawed, but allegations of treason should only be made in accordance with strict and limited criteria.

Finally, whatever the truth, the allegations that Shahbaz Gill was subjected to torture and sexual abuse should raise serious alarm. People and critics alike are rightly tired of round-the-clock political intrigue, especially in the face of the climate catastrophe that has left hundreds dead and many more homeless and uprooted. But if a representative of a major political party can suffer such inhuman actions, then where is the ordinary Pakistani.

It is particularly telling how those who would normally remind us not to resort to victim blaming reacted to the allegations. Just because you’re a rather vocal politician doesn’t stop us from extending this basic human decency. Allegations must be thoroughly investigated and, if substantiated, the perpetrators must be brought to justice.

