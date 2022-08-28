Donald Trump’s security concerns at Mar-a-Lago after ‘fake heiress’ in FBI raid





US authorities are reportedly investigating a woman who posed as a Rothschild heiress to gain access to Mar-a-Lago, adding to concerns over the security of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence and private club.

Mar-a-Lago is at the center of an investigation into whether Trump illegally removed and retained documents when he left office in January 2021.

FBI agents recovered numerous sets of classified documents – some marked “top secret” – after searching the estate on August 8.

A heavily redacted affidavit released on Friday said the FBI had probable reason to believe more documents remained at Mar-a-Lago after reviewing documents Trump turned over in January of this year. It also included a letter from Justice Department counsel stating that Mar-a-Lago “does not include a secure location for the storage of classified information.”

Security concerns were highlighted after it was reported that a Russian-speaking immigrant from Ukraine had infiltrated Mar-a-Lago posing as a member of the wealthy Rothschild family.

An entrance to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on February 11, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Donald Trump, inset, leaves Trump Tower to meet with New York Attorney General Letitia James for a civil inquest on August 10, 2022 in New York City. Questions have been raised about safety at the Mar-a-Lago resort. JOE RAEDLE/JAMES DEVANEY/GETTY

Inna Yashchyshyn, 33, made several trips to Mar-a-Lago under the alias Anna de Rothschild in May 2021, according to The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and the Organized Crime & Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

She was pictured on a golf outing with Trump and Senator Lindsey Graham.

Yashchyshyn said in affidavits that she never used another name or broke any laws. She told the Post-Gazette that passports or driver’s licenses bearing Rothschild’s name and photo were fabricated by her former business partner. “It’s all fake and nothing happened,” she said.

According to the report, Yashchyshyn, the daughter of a truck driver who lives in Illinois, is now under investigation by the FBI and is also being investigated by authorities in Canada. Newsweek has approached the FBI for comment.

His multiple trips in and out of Mar-a-Lago “lay bare the vulnerabilities of a facility that serves as both the former president’s residence and private club,” the Post reported. – Gazette.

Mar-a-Lago, a sprawling estate that Trump has called the “Winter White House,” has been accused of having lax security. Politico called Mar-a-Lago a “spy haven.”

In 2019 Yujing Zhang, a Chinese businesswoman, was arrested after escaping security at Mar-a-Lago. She was found with four cell phones, a computer and an external hard drive containing malware, a hidden camera detector and several thousand dollars in cash.

She was later sentenced to eight months in prison for trespassing and lying to Secret Service agents and deported to China last year.

Another Chinese national was also arrested trying to enter Mar-a-Lago in 2019.

And in another notable incident from early 2017, guests watched as Trump transformed his table on the terrace of the Mar-a-Lago club into an “outdoor situation room,” as the Washington Post put it at the time. , and discussed a response to a North Korean missile test with Shinzo Abe, then Japanese Prime Minister. Photos from the scene were widely shared on social media.

The club promises “the highest privileges and an elite lifestyle” to the 500 members who pay a $200,000 membership fee and $14,000 annual fee.

But part of the property is kept private for the sole use of Trump and his family.

The Secret Service said during Trump’s presidency that they were not determining who had access to the club.

However, officers are carrying out physical checks to ensure contraband is not brought inside, as well as additional checks for guests near the President and other beneficiaries.

Newsweek has reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment.

