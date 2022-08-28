Jokowi asks volunteers not to rush for the choices of the presidential candidates of 2024





President Joko Widodo has asked his supporters to be cautious in supporting candidates for the 2024 presidential election. Jokowi reminded the volunteers who supported him to always be compact and not rushed. “Don’t make the mistake of deciding who, okay? I’ll leave it one more time, be careful, be careful, don’t rush into trouble. Don’t be in a hurry. I’ll say it again. Don’t Don’t be fooled. Don’t be fooled, don’t do the wrong attitude,” Jokowi said during the opening of the People (Musra) I West Java at GOR Arcamanik, Bandung City, Antara City, on Sunday ( 28/8) . Popular deliberations (Musra) were organized in 34 provinces by volunteers of Pro Jokowi (Projo) with the aim of discussing the personalities of the presidential and vice-presidential candidates chosen by the people. At the event, Jokowi also reiterated the issue of the three-period speech which had heated up some time ago. According to him, he will always obey the constitution which does not allow him to represent himself in 2024. “Don’t let anyone say that for three periods we’ve already been busy. It’s at the speech level, right? It’s good for people to express their opinions, if someone says ‘Change president’, that going, right? ‘Jokowi resigns,’ right?” he said. Meanwhile, a political observer from Widya Mandira Catholic University in Kupang, Marianus Kleden, said Jokowi’s cautious move showed he wanted to protect Megawati’s feelings. Kleden said Jokowi’s warning showed that he retained Megawati’s sentiment to want to nominate Puan Maharani for the 2024 presidential election. However, if in the end Puan Maharani was not nominated as a presidential candidate, Kleden said, then the choice of the PDI-P would most likely fall on Ganjar Pranowo as the PDI-P executive, who is currently the governor of Central Java. “It may happen because the senior leadership of the PDI-P has also stressed that Megawati is a true national who will not sacrifice the country for the sake of her family,” he said as quoted by Antara on Sunday (28 /8). He said that amid various possibilities that could arise, Jokowi reminded his support volunteers not to rush. He said this warning does not mean that Jokowi supports Puan Maharani as a presidential candidate in the 2024 elections. “This warning means that Jokowi wants statements of support from volunteers to wait for the right momentum,” he said.

