Unsealed Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit reveals government has no case against Trump





When two dozen or more FBI agents searched former President Trump’s residence three weeks ago, most Americans initially wondered what the hell Trump had been up to. After all, a stupendous FBI search logically indicates an equally stupendous violation of federal law; therefore, it must be really serious. A former Department of Justice (DOJ) official told Politico that the evidence sought was likely so pulverizing in its strength that it would eviscerate the possibility that the optics of such invasive police action were not good.

Well, it’s now pretty official: the optics aren’t good.

Everyone in America, from the plumber to the president, is constitutionally protected from government search without cause.

We now know why the DOJ wanted the affidavit that is supposed to articulate the probable cause necessary for a legitimate search to be kept under seal. After the magistrate who authorized the search forced the DOJ to unseal a redacted version, two realities became clearer.

First, the affidavit confirmed that the FBI investigation was triggered in January 2022 at the request of the National Archives, which wanted certain documents, including classified documents, which it considered to be presidential records, turned over to it by Trump. . Second, from what I have seen, I do not believe the affidavit explains how any federal law was or is being violated. (More on that below.)

As for the first point, this case is, as suspected, nothing more than a documentary dispute that was, quite rightly, going on like a backroom negotiation and apparently moving forward. I see nothing in the affidavit asserting Trump’s refusal to cooperate.

Any lingering hopes in some quarters that the affidavit possessed compelling cause to believe that Trump was engaged in a truly serious federal violation can, I think, be considered dashed. The chimerical dream that Trump was engaged in espionage, actively providing secrets to an enemy, I think, is as fanciful as Steele’s records of Moscow hotel bed daydreaming. And, no, I don’t believe a smoking spy gun or anything similarly shocking will be found in the redacted sections. If the FBI had that, they would have presented it in the unredacted portions.

As to the second and most important point, the probable cause statements in the affidavits cover only half of what is necessary to demonstrate a possible violation of the federal laws cited in the warrant. The affidavit does a reasonable job of establishing reason to believe that Trump possessed a range of classified materials or at least once classified materials and that these materials were in his residence.

But that’s not all that’s needed in this particular case. A criminal violation of these laws only exists if it can be established that the person under investigation was not authorized to possess, store, transfer or copy these documents. It’s an easy element to establish against anyone in America. Except one person.

The unredacted portions of the affidavit do not attempt to explain why Trump was not allowed to have these documents in his home. and all documents and to determine what is and is not a presidential record. Trump and his legal team claimed that this authority was exercised while he was still president. Therefore, a violation of these relatively low-level and rarely prosecuted document-oriented laws cannot be proven.

I don’t think there’s much chance that the redacted portions of the affidavits contain any new legal theory undermining this broad and entrenched presidential authority. Affidavits for intrusive searches of a private home, the most extreme action the government can take against a resident of the United States, barring an arrest, are not the place to advance theories. Probable cause must be based on facts.

The redacted sections are considerable. Redaction is meant to be used only to protect sensitive methods and techniques, in other words, how the government got their information they don’t want to release publicly so they can continue to use those tactics or protect vendors information. A good and prudent example would be the use of confidential human and/or technical sources. A bad example would be to quote news articles, such as the Carter Page Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act affidavit.

Therefore, the redacted portions will normally just cover how the FBI supported its claims in the unredacted sections that Trump had classified documents in his residence, i.e. what confidential or sensitive sources were used to establish these facts. Don’t expect anything more.

The situation does not look good for the government. The Ivy League-trained DOJ lawyers must have known that this adventure had little chance of resulting in a potential prosecution. Using, therefore, a highly intrusive search of a house simply as a coercive function to retrieve documents for the National Archives and then not pursue actual charges greatly increases the needle of potential abuse. and will not help allay the growing suspicion that this was more of a political stunt to get Trump off the board than it was the pursuit of blind justice.

I’m often asked if the FBI had no choice but to pursue the National Archives request and open a file. Yes, he had a choice and, no, he didn’t have to open this investigation. The FBI consistently refuses to prosecute for more serious violations.

The Abortion Urgency in Federal Courts Religious Persecution Is Closer to Home Than Most Americans Think

The Democrats’ flat rationale is that no one is above the law but we know that’s not true. of the DOJ. Even Comey noted that she was clearly not authorized to possess highly classified documents on a private server.

Politicians on the right and on the left say bombastic things that inflame passions and drive the opposition to eliminate the competition. But implicating our justice system in politically tainted efforts can never be tolerated. No citizen of this country, no matter who they are, should be subject to legal action in the absence of proof that something illegal has happened.

Kevin R. Brock is a former Deputy Director of Intelligence for the FBI and Senior Deputy Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC). He independently consults with private companies and public safety agencies on mission-critical technologies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/3618515-unsealed-mar-a-lago-search-warrant-affidavit-reveals-the-government-has-no-case-against-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos