



Boris Johnson will be remembered as a Prime Minister of huge consequences and his likely successor is a great survivor, says Laura Kuenssberg. The 46-year-old journalist, who will soon host her first episode of the BBC’s Sunday morning political show, said she expects the outgoing PM to have a big chapter in UK history. United. In an interview with The temperatureshe said there is a valid argument that Mr Johnson’s involvement in the Brexit debate has tipped the balance towards leaving the EU. She said there was also reason to argue that had Mr Johnson not won the Tory leadership race in 2019, Britain might never have made it out. When asked how he would be remembered, she replied: He will, without a doubt, always be regarded as a prime minister of enormous importance. Because whatever you think of the UK’s decision to leave the EU, there’s a decent argument to be made that its involvement rocked [it]but there is also a decent argument that if he hadn’t won the Tory leadership in 2019 he would [Brexit] wouldn’t have happened. It will therefore have a big chapter in the history of the United Kingdom. Then being the prime minister who was in charge during the pandemic, including the prime minister who nearly lost his life to the disease. Ms Kuenssberg described Mr Johnson’s likely successor, Liz Truss, as a great survivor. She was often looked down upon by people whom she later outwitted or outlived, she said. Safer Laura Kuensberg She’s a great survivor. Relentless, shape-shifting, pragmatic, having a little fun at her own expense, these are all things she is [or is] ready to do. She is instinctive. On her next steps, she said she wanted her version of the Sunday schedule to have wit and warmth. Ms Kuenssberg said there was no point in being aggressive for the sake of aggression. But firm? Absolutely damn right, she said. Ms Kuenssberg is due to resume the Sunday political show on September 4 with a new setting, new format and new title music. Additional reporting by Press Association

