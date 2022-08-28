Turkey accuses Greece of hostile action against fighter jets





Turkey alleged on Sunday that NATO member Greece used a Russian-made air defense system to harass Turkish planes during a reconnaissance mission, calling it a hostile action. For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. The incident occurred on August 23 when Greece’s S-300 missile system, deployed on the island of Crete, locked down Turkish F-16 jets flying 10,000ft west of Rhodes, it said. Turkish Defense Ministry sources. This was inconsistent with the spirit of the (NATO) alliance and amounted to hostile acts under NATO’s rules of engagement, the sources added. Despite this hostile action, the (Turkish) jets completed their scheduled missions and returned to their base safely. Turkey has complained in recent months of what it calls provocative actions by Greece, saying such actions undermine peace efforts. The two wary NATO neighbors have long-standing disputes over sea and air borders that lead to near-daily air force patrols and interception missions, mostly around Greek islands near the Turkish coasts. Athens accuses Ankara of flying over the Greek islands. Turkey claims Greece is stationing troops on Aegean islands in violation of peace treaties signed after World Wars I and II. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has cut off dialogue with Greece after accusing Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of lobbying against US arms sales to his country. Washington sanctioned Ankara for taking delivery of an advanced Russian missile defense system in 2019. The purchase saw the United States remove Turkey from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program. But the Joe Bidens administration has signaled it may be willing to move past the dispute and there have been talks of F-16 purchases. Turkish Defense Ministry sources said Greece also bought the Russian-made air defense system and accused Western countries, without naming them, of pursuing bilateral policies. Athens is also considering US arming in a bid to bolster its air force amid tensions with Ankara. In June, Greece formalized a request for American-made F-35 fighter jets. Read more: US concerned about judicial censorship in Turkey after pop star arrest: State Department. US Treasury official warns Russia of trying to circumvent Western sanctions via Turkey Turkey offers warehouse and bridge for metals trade to sanctions-hit Russia

