How much money could Donald Trump have to pay in fines if his companies were penalized?





The investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents has been in the news since Donald Trump’s home was raided earlier this month. The affidavit justifying the FBI’s search was released on Friday, outlining the extent of Trump’s legal troubles, but it’s far from the only investigation into the former president.

The Trump Organization is the subject of two probes over the New Year investigating business cases dating back decades.

Earlier this month, former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 tax evasion charges. Weisselberg admitted to being involved in a series of schemes allowing top Trump officials to avoid paying taxes. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg said Trump’s namesake company is directly involved in a wide range of criminal activity.

BREAKING: The Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, will plead guilty on Thursday to 15 felonies and reportedly agreed to testify against the company regarding a 15-year-old tax evasion scheme.

— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) August 17, 2022

At the same time, New York Attorney General Letitia James is conducting a separate civil investigation into allegations that the Trump firm misrepresented the value of its properties to evade taxes and obtain additional loans. Trump was recently questioned by state officials and reportedly invoked the Fifth Amendment 440 times in a single day.

What will Trump’s sentence be if his company is doomed in New York?

Over the years, Trump has earned a reputation for evading financial investigations, but he’s trying to see through these latest threats while fighting numerous other lawsuits. Even if he wants to avoid personal condemnation for his company’s business practices, Trump could be forced to foot the bill for some pretty hefty fines.

Yahoo! The Treasury Department consulted with a number of legal experts to assess the severity of the sentence that could be meted out to Trump, if prosecuted in New York.

Miriam Baer, ​​a former Manhattan federal prosecutor, said the financial penalties for the Trump Organization could be severe. She predicts that a conviction would result in at the very least a very severe fine.

Donald Trump said in a statement Wednesday that he repeatedly took the fifth while testifying under oath in the New York State civil investigation into the business practices of Trump Organizations. pic.twitter.com/E3YyHw5BNc

— NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 10, 2022

During Trump’s first impeachment trial, Norm Eisen served as special counsel, and he can provide some insight into Trump’s likely legal path in those investigations in New York.

I expect very, very serious penalties, Eisen said, referring to the possibility of the death penalty for corporations if the Trump Organization is found guilty of the most serious financial crimes. This could lead to the liquidation of his flagship company, which has happened to his New York business before.

The New York Attorney General’s Office won a $2 million judgment against a Trump-controlled foundation and was involved in a $25 million decision against Trump University. These two organizations withdrew following these decisions.

More importantly, while it is the Trump Organization that is under investigation, the former president will likely feel the consequences of any ruling against it. Dan Alexander, Forbes editor and author of a book on Trump’s businesses, says Trump’s personal wealth will take a hit from any financial penalties.

If sanctions are imposed on the Trump organization, it won’t come out of another shareholder’s pocket or anything like that, Alexander says. If they are fined $5 million, $20 million, or $100 million, that will be directly subtracted from their personal net worth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.as.com/latest_news/how-much-money-could-donald-trump-have-to-pay-in-fines-if-his-businesses-are-penalized-n/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos