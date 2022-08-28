Trump’s document seizure ‘is disgusting… No president should act this way’ – Rolling Stone





Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) called former President Donald Trump’s removal of highly classified White House documents “disgusting,” saying “no president should act this way.”

Kinzinger appeared on Meet the Press on Sunday where host Chuck Todd asked if the Justice Department had enough evidence to charge the former president.

“I’m not an expert in you know what it takes to charge someone. You know, I’m a pilot. That’s about it, but knowing what I know, I look at this and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God,'” Kinzinger said, adding that if he or a congressman did something similar, ” We would be in real trouble.”

Kinzinger then called out his party’s hypocrisy for attacking Hillary Clinton over document security while defending Trump. “We know 180 [documents Trump took]more what [the DOJ found] after this research. I mean the hypocrisy of people in my party who spent years chanting “lock her up” about Hillary Clinton because of some emails being deleted or quotes being removed from a server is now there to defend a man who very clearly did not take the national security of the United States to heart. Whether or not this rises to the level of the indictment will be up to the DOJ, but it’s disgusting in my mind. And no president should act that way, obviously.

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. @AdamKinzinger (R-Ill.) Calls Trump's GOP Defense Disgusting.

The hypocrisy of people in my party who spent years chanting to lock it up about Hillary Clinton defending a man who clearly didn’t take national security…to heart. pic.twitter.com/Wlc3dSKT7A

— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 28, 2022

The government has recovered more than 300 documents with classified marks that Trump took from the White House. And during a preliminary examination of the 15 boxes of materials Trump kept at Mar-a-Lago, agents identified 184 unique documents with classified markings, some of which contained information obtained from “clandestine human sources,” such as an officer CIA or a member of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

When Todd asked Kinzinger about the charges the Justice Department might be seeking against Trump and whether they would be more serious than simply accusing him of mishandling classified information, Kinzinger said, “It’s is my perception.”

“Mishandling of classified information is one thing, especially if it was unintentional,” Kinzinger continued. “You know, if you accidentally brought something home, there can be consequences, but I think you’re looking at the intentionality of that. … [Federal investigators] approached the president, the former president, with things he had. He claimed he didn’t have them or gave them up, any of those kinds of things, and we know he didn’t. There is intentionality in that.

The congressman then called out members of his own party who blindly backed Trump but have “gone a little quiet” now that we know he brought sensitive government information to his Florida compound.

“When you look at some of the president’s biggest cheerleaders – Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan – have been silent, that also tells you everything you need to know. Look, it’s like they’re basically sitting here saying, “You know, we didn’t start this fire” and walking away, but you know, they obviously started it. They were the ones who sat there and told this president that whatever he did was fine, whatever he could do was going to be fine, and they defended him in the beginning.

Kinzinger, one of only two Republicans on the Jan. 6 committee, also hinted at what the panel will focus on in its upcoming hearings this fall: the Secret Service and how they suppressed text messages, Trump’s actions (or inaction) on the day of the attack, and after the money.

“I think one of the most intriguing things is going to be part of the fundraising, part of the fundraising,” Kinzinger said. “The fact that you know, a large majority of that money was collected as part of ‘Stop the Steal’ with no intention of doing anything to stop the so-called theft. It was just to collect funds, and people have been abused that way.

