Journalist arrested for misquoting former Pakistani PM Imran Khan

Rawalpindi:

A Pakistani journalist has been arrested for allegedly attributing “disrespectful” remarks about Islam to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to local media.

Rawalpindi police registered a complaint against journalist Waqar Satti at RA Bazar police station on Saturday, the Dawn newspaper reported on Sunday.

The case was registered on the complaint of a cable operator, Chaudhry Nasir Qayyum, under sections 295-A and 500 of the Pakistani Penal Code.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) cited by Dawn, the complainant told police that while at his office on August 24, he came across a tweet in which a man, identified as Waqar Satti , explained why he ‘hates’ Imran Khan and why he opposes the former prime minister.

The FIR cited statements that the complainant said were “disrespectful” to Islam.

“Imran Khan did not mention any of those words mentioned in Waqar Satti’s tweet – in any of his speeches,” the complainant quoted by FIR as saying.

He added that Mr Satti’s actions had hurt his religious feelings, “as well as those of thousands of other Muslims”.

In a separate incident, a veteran journalist was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Saturday.

The incident happened in Toba Tek Singh province, Pakistani Punjab, when the deceased journalist, Muhammad Younis, was heading towards his farmland in Mouza Manganwala on his motorbike when two men hiding in a field opened the fire, according to Dawn.

The shooting left the journalist dead on the spot and the assailants then fled.

Upon learning of the brutal murder, Inspector General of Punjab Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar requested a report from Faisalabad Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa.

Additionally, Jhang District Police (DPO) Officer Rashid Hidayat ordered the immediate arrest of the journalist’s killers, assembling a team consisting of the Deputy Superintendent of Shorkot Police (DSP) and other expert officers to investigate the incident, Dawn reported.

Pakistan has been ranked the fifth most dangerous place to practice journalism, according to the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ).

According to media reports, 138 journalists in the country lost their lives in the line of duty between 1990 and 2020. Pakistan remains among the top 10 countries where predators of attacks on journalists and media go unpunished.

