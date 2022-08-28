Future of electric vehicle sector is bright in India, says Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the future for India’s electric vehicle sector looks bright.

“It is certain that with the strengthening of supply, demand and the ecosystem, the EV sector will progress,” he said, addressing a broadcast marking the commemoration of the EVs. 40 years of Suzuki in India, held at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, on Sunday.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal addressed via video conference and a video message from Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was also released.

Prime Minister Kishida of Japan conveyed his greetings on the occasion and said the growth of Maruti Suzuki over 4 decades epitomizes strong economic ties between India and Japan.

He praised Suzuki management for recognizing the potential of the Indian market. “I consider that we owe this success to the understanding and support of the Indian people and government.

Recently, India’s economic growth has further accelerated thanks to various support measures for the manufacturing sector guided by the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

He informed that many other Japanese companies have expressed interest in investing in India. He also underlined the significance of this year as India and Japan mark 70 years of their relationship.

“Together with Prime Minister Modi, I am determined to undertake the efforts to further develop the ‘Japan-India strategic and global partnership’ and realize a ‘free and open Indo-Pacific,'” he added.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister congratulated everyone associated with Suzuki Corporation. “Suzuki’s association with the families of India is now 40 years strong,” he said. The Prime Minister said that “the success of Maruti-Suzuki also signifies the strong partnership between India and Japan.

Over the past eight years, this relationship between our two countries has reached new heights. Today, from the Gujarat-Maharashtra high-speed rail to the Rudraksh center in Banaras in UP, many development projects are examples of Indo-Japanese friendship. »

The Prime Minister continued “and when it comes to this friendship, every Indian definitely remembers our friend, the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe”. Recalling when Abe San came to Gujarat and spent his time here, the Prime Minister said the people of Gujarat remember him fondly.

“Today, Prime Minister Kishida continues his efforts to bring our countries together,” he added. The Prime Minister recalled Suzuki’s arrival in Gujarat 13 years ago and reiterated Gujarat’s confidence in standing as a good model of governance.

“I am happy that Gujarat has kept its promise with Suzuki and that Suzuki has also carried out Gujarat’s wishes with equal dignity. Gujarat has become one of the major automobile manufacturing hubs in the world,” he said. declared.

Emphasizing the relationship that has existed between Gujarat and Japan, the Prime Minister said that it has gone beyond diplomatic dimensions. “I remember when the Vibrant Gujarat Summit was launched in 2009, since then Japan was associated with it as a partner country,” the prime minister said.

He remembered his resolution to create a mini Japan in Gujarat to make Japanese investors at home in Gujarat. Many small steps have been taken to achieve this. The establishment of numerous golf courses and world-class restaurants offering Japanese cuisine and the promotion of the Japanese language are some examples.

“Our efforts have always focused on seriousness and respect for Japan, which is why about 125 Japanese companies as well as Suzuki are operational in Gujarat,” he added. The JETRO managed help desk in Ahmedabad provides plug-and-play facilities to many companies.

The Japan-India manufacturing institutes train many people. The Prime Minister noted the contribution of “Kaizen” in the development journey of Gujarat. The Prime Minister said that facets of Kaizen were also applied by him in the Prime Minister’s Office and in other ministries.

Highlighting one of the great characteristics of electric vehicles, the Prime Minister said that they are silent. Whether on 2 or 4 wheels, they make no noise. “This silence is not just about its engineering, but it’s also the start of a silent revolution in the country,” he said.

As part of the government’s efforts to strengthen the electric vehicle ecosystem, the Prime Minister said various incentives are being offered to buyers of electric vehicles. The government has taken many measures such as income tax refunds and simplification of the loan process.

“To boost supply, work is also being carried out at a rapid pace to introduce PLI schemes in the manufacture of automobiles and automotive components,” the Prime Minister said. Many political decisions have also been made to prepare a solid electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

“A battery swap policy has also been introduced in the 2022 financial budget,” the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister noted that India had announced at COP-26 that it would reach 50 PCs of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030. “We have set a target of ‘Net Zero “for 2070”, said the Prime Minister.

He expressed his joy that Maruti Suzuki is also working on things like biofuel, ethanol blending and hybrid electric vehicles. The Prime Minister also suggested that Suzuki start working on projects related to compressed biomethane gas.

PM Modi also wished for a better environment to be created for healthy competition and mutual learning. “It will benefit both the nation and the business,” he said.

“Our goal is for India to become Aatmnirbhar for its energy needs within the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal. this sector should be our priority, and I am convinced that we can achieve it,” he concluded.

During the event, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stones for two key Suzuki Group projects in India – the Suzuki Motor Gujarat electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Hansalpur, Gujarat and the upcoming vehicle manufacturing plant from Maruti Suzuki in Kharkhoda, Haryana.

Suzuki Motor Gujarat Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing Plant in Hansalpur, Gujarat will be set up with an investment of around Rs. 7,300 crores to manufacture Advance Chemistry Cell batteries for electric vehicles.

The vehicle manufacturing plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana will have the potential to manufacture 10 lakh passenger vehicles per year, making it one of the largest single-site passenger vehicle manufacturing plants in the world. The first phase of the project will be set up with an investment of over Rs. 11,000 crores.

Japanese Ambassador to India, Satoshi Suzuki, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, MP, CR Patil, Minister of State, Jagdish Panchal, Former Chairman of Suzuki Suzuki Motor Corporation, O Suzuki, Chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation, T Suzuki, and Maruti-Suzuki President RC Bhargava were present on the occasion.

