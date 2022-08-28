The photo of a placard against Imran Khan is transformed





An image, allegedly showing two female protesters at the Punjab Assembly in Pakistan, misspelling the word ‘condemn’ with ‘condom’, as they demonstrate against ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, is doctored.

The text on the doctored sign reads “We preserve Imran Khan for threatening a female judge”. The edited photograph is being shared on social media with netizens lashing out at protesters for misspelling the word.

BOOM discovered that the image had been digitally transformed. We found the same photo, tweeted by Pakistani politician Hina Parvez Butt – seen in the picture holding the placard – where the word was correctly spelled as “condemn, instead of condom”. Additionally, we found videos of the event, where another version of the sign was seen – where the word was misspelled as “comdemn”. The word “condom”, however, does not appear in any of the photos or videos from the event.

According to The Dawn, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan threatened female judge Zeba Chaudhry on August 20 during a public rally and warned the judiciary of consequences alleging their bias against her left. His controversial remarks led to widespread protests in Pakistan and a case was filed against Khan. A wider bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) was constituted against Khan in this context, ANI reported on August 28.

The viral photograph is circulating on Twitter with the caption, “Pakistani lawmakers ‘Cndom’ Imran Khan for threatening female judge.”

Click here to see the message.

A similar tweet was also retweeted by Pakistani-Canadian influencer Tarek Fatah. BOOM has already fact-checked Fatah for sharing misinformation. Click here to read.

Another Twitter user wrote, “Great English standards in Pakistan!!!”

Click here to see the message.

Fact check

BOOM did a reverse image search on the viral image and found a photo in a tweet from Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Hina Parvez Butt on August 24, 2022.

Butt tweeted the image with an Urdu caption that translates to: “Today we expressed our solidarity with the female judge who was threatened by Imran Khan in Lahore.”

Click here to see the tweet.

The comparison between the viral image and the photo tweeted by Hina Parvez Butt can be seen below.

We did, however, find another video, tweeted by Pakistani journalist Saif Awan, where the word in question in the placard was misspelled as “comdemn”, instead of “condemn” – as opposed to the placard in the photo tweeted by Butt.

We also found Pakistani news outlet SAMAA TV on its official YouTube channel with the protest footage uploaded on August 24, 2022.

Visuals of the protest can be seen from 51 seconds. The signs in the video show that the word is misspelled as “comdemn”. BOOM could not independently verify if the image tweeted by Butt, carrying the sign with the word “doom”, is doctored to correct the typo, or if a new sign was used entirely with the fault of typing corrected.

Butt also tweeted, acknowledging the misspelling of “condemn” on the sign. However, she did not confirm whether the image she tweeted had been photoshopped, or whether a new sign had been used, to correct the spelling of “comdemn” to “condemn”.

Finally, in all of the different versions of the sign seen in the videos and the photo Butt tweeted, the word “condom” was not used.

The protest reportedly took place at the Punjab Assembly in Pakistan. Several other protesters can also be seen in the news bulletin carrying signs in Urdu and English condemning Imran Khan’s remarks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.boomlive.in/fact-check/viral-photo-placard-protest-former-pakistan-prime-minister-imran-khan-morphed-picture-social-media-19033 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos