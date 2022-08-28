Politics
Jokowi considers that high eligibility does not guarantee that politicians are carried by political parties to become presidential candidates
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo considers that eligibility is not the only factor for the promotion of presidential and vice-presidential candidates by political parties.
“The name presidential candidate, vice-presidential candidate, it is in our constitution, in our law, it must be carried by a party or a combination of parties,” said Jokowi, quoted on the account Official Twitter @jokowi, Sunday (28/8/2022).
Also Read: Top Eligibility of Ganjar and Anies, Zulhas: Mr. President says that even if the results of the survey are high, the presidential candidates are still political parties
“What does that mean? It’s not necessarily those with high eligibility who are nominated by parties or coalitions of parties. If they don’t want to, what happens?” He continued.
According to him, it is not necessary to rush the candidates to be promoted to the presidential and vice-presidency.
“See first, then we’ll talk and determine the attitude,” the former Solo mayor said.
Currently, according to Jokowi, the most important thing needed for future leadership is the ability to deal with global issues.
Also Read: Home Secretary Says Inflation Will Impact Reputation, Eligibility of Regional Chiefs
“Because in the world with more and more difficult problems, globally with more and more complex problems, it is not easy to run a country,” Jokowi said.
Get updates Featured News and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2022/08/28/17454681/jokowi-anggap-elektabilitas-tinggi-tak-jamin-politikus-diusung-parpol-jadi
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]