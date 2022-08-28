Jokowi considers that high eligibility does not guarantee that politicians are carried by political parties to become presidential candidates

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo considers that eligibility is not the only factor for the promotion of presidential and vice-presidential candidates by political parties.

“The name presidential candidate, vice-presidential candidate, it is in our constitution, in our law, it must be carried by a party or a combination of parties,” said Jokowi, quoted on the account Official Twitter @jokowi, Sunday (28/8/2022).

Also Read: Top Eligibility of Ganjar and Anies, Zulhas: Mr. President says that even if the results of the survey are high, the presidential candidates are still political parties

“What does that mean? It’s not necessarily those with high eligibility who are nominated by parties or coalitions of parties. If they don’t want to, what happens?” He continued.

According to him, it is not necessary to rush the candidates to be promoted to the presidential and vice-presidency.

“See first, then we’ll talk and determine the attitude,” the former Solo mayor said.

Currently, according to Jokowi, the most important thing needed for future leadership is the ability to deal with global issues.

Also Read: Home Secretary Says Inflation Will Impact Reputation, Eligibility of Regional Chiefs

“Because in the world with more and more difficult problems, globally with more and more complex problems, it is not easy to run a country,” Jokowi said.

Get updates Featured News and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.