Prime Minister Modi insists on raising public awareness on malnutrition and water conservation – The New Indian Express
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed the importance of social awareness in tackling malnutrition and promoting water conservation and also noted that the expansion of internet connectivity has brought new dawn in remote areas, especially in the northeast.
On his show ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister said that ‘Amrit Dhara’ was flowing to all corners of the country in this month of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence and mentioned the unique ways people have celebrated during the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”.
“We saw the collective power of the country. Such a big country, so much diversity but when it came to raising the tricolor everyone seemed to be flowing in the same spirit,” he said, adding that his office had received virtually no letters that had any mention of the national flag or freedom of movement.
He touched on a host of issues, including official efforts to tackle malnutrition, and said social awareness is crucial in this fight.
September is considered Nutrition Month.
The Prime Minister highlighted different innovative methods adopted in various states to fight against malnutrition.
With the UN accepting India’s proposal to observe 2023 as the International Year of Millet, Modi hailed the cereals’ nutritional benefits.
The prime minister said he had endeavored to serve Indian millet dishes to foreign guests visiting India.
“Our experience was that these dignitaries appreciated them very much and also try to collect a lot of information about our coarse grains, about millets. Coarse grains have been part of our agriculture, culture and civilization since ancient times. “, he noted. .
Highlighting the increase in digital connectivity in remote parts of the country through Digital India which has boosted digital entrepreneurs, he spoke about the village of Jorsing in Arunachal Pradesh which is getting 4G internet services from the day of ‘independence.
He said: “There has been a new sunrise in the form of 4G in the remote areas of Arunachal and the North East. Internet connectivity has brought a new dawn. Facilities once only available in big cities have been brought to every village thanks to Digital India. . Due to this, new digital entrepreneurs are springing up in the country.” Modi cited some examples from different parts of the country using online facilities to boost their business.
In his comments on malnutrition, he said there are many creative and diverse efforts being made to address it.
“Better use of technology and public participation has also become an important part of ‘Poshan Abhiyan’. The Jal Jeevan mission is going to have a big impact on ending malnutrition in India,” he said. .
Efforts associated with social awareness play an important role in tackling the challenges of malnutrition, Modi said and called on people to make efforts to eradicate malnutrition.
The prime minister also urged people to watch the Swaraj series, which highlights the contributions of freedom fighters, especially unsung heroes, on Doordarshan.
“It’s a great initiative to let the younger generation of the country know about the efforts of the unsung heroes who took part in the liberation movement,” he said.
Modi also highlighted different individual efforts in various parts of India to celebrate Independence Day on August 15.
The people of Indore made a map of India through a human chain while the young people of Chandigarh made a giant human tricolor.
Both of these efforts have also been recorded in the Guinness Records, he said.
These colors of the Amrit Mahotsav have been seen not only in India but also in other countries around the world, he said.
“Local singers living in Botswana sang 75 patriotic songs to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence. What is more special is that these 75 songs were sung in languages like Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bengali, Assamese, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Sanskrit,” he said.
With his government calling for the construction of 75 ‘Amrit Sarovar’ water bodies to mark the 75th anniversary of Indian independence in every district, he said it had become a mass movement.
He spoke of the special efforts made by people from different places to build bodies of water.
“The Amrit Sarovar Abhiyan not only solves many of our problems today, it is also necessary for our generations to come. As part of this campaign, in many places ancient bodies of water are also Amrit Sarovars are used to quench the thirst of animals as well as for agriculture,” he said.
On his monthly show, Modi also greeted people at upcoming festivals and National Sports Day, which falls on August 29 on the birthday of hockey magician Dhyanchand.
