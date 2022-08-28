I MAY HAVE been the first to use the phrase salesperson’s remorse, during an interview on TalkTV the day Boris surrendered to the mob.

But it was no great feat of foresight. Anyone with half a brain could imagine an unfettered BoJo becoming even larger than life outside of number ten than he was as prime minister.

1 Boris Johnson may be gone but he can still make or break the Conservative Party

If he was unstoppable within the confines of high office, watch him go once released from executive responsibility.

Boris is a force of nature whose freedom to enjoy power without responsibility has only just been unleashed.

Which is not automatically good news for the next Prime Minister, probably Liz Truss the fourth in six years.

Boris has achieved the legendary status of a tragic giant felled by treacherous pygmies.

His departure will not mark peace between these two irreconcilable factions.

Indeed, the final days of this contest have seen a worrying surge of recrimination among conservatives who want the race to be called off and the real king to return to his stolen throne.

This fantasy cannot come true and neither should it.

Restoring the crown would be a disaster for the Conservative Party, for the country and for Boris himself.

Despite its Terminator Hasta la vista style, baby, there’s no going back.

That won’t stop the Conservative blame game from growing until it threatens to destroy not just the next prime minister, but the government’s frail hope of retaining power.

Unless Boris himself puts an end to the plot.

I assume here that the polls are correct and that the new Prime Minister will not be Rishi Sunak. Otherwise, all bets are off.

How could a party in love with Boris reconcile with the man he accuses, rightly or wrongly, of his downfall?

Yet despite what looks like a landslide victory, not everyone in the Conservative Party likes Lizzie.

For various reasons, dozens of Tory MPs refused public support. Thus, a large minority is at best indecisive and at worst hostile.

Some will wait for him to unveil his new cabinet and announce measures to save vulnerable households from the cost of living tsunami.

What will it do in the face of the wave of illegal immigration which makes fun of our borders? Or to prevent the NHS from collapsing this winter?

Truss will need all the help he can get.

Will Boris be a fairy godmother, the leader of his proteges’ fan club, or an evil imp looking over his shoulder like Margaret Thatcher, the famous backseat driver?

Great Allies

In four weeks, the next leader will face her first Conservative conference, a test for any new prime minister.

It would be tempting for Boris to steal the show and there will be plenty of his adoring fans.

There will be queues around the Birmingham International Center and standing ovations before he even enters the hall.

But even if BoJo can play the jester, he is not fooled.

He knows the killers who brought him down are not in the media or the toothless Labor Party led by Captain Crasheroonie Snoozefest Starmer.

It was the Remainers of his own party who never forgave him for Brexit.

He can prove them wrong by backing Liz Truss and throwing his formidable weight behind the party in the next general election, possibly as early as next year.

Defeat is not inevitable. Inflation is expected to fall in 2023. The economy is not doomed to recession. Liz Truss has formidable allies.

She is ready to promote emerging talent, with Suella Braverman as the new interior minister to tackle illegal immigration. And Kemi Badenoch as Education Officer to restore discipline in the classroom.

Tough action on energy bills, the NHS, illegal immigration and street violence could quickly turn the tide.

If so, Labors’ lead would evaporate like summer rain.

It is perfectly possible for the Conservatives to win a record fifth term in office.

Boris would earn credit for snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

He would face the future with the legacy of a benign statesman loved by all as a former king of the world.

Well, he can dream, can’t he?