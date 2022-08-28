There were plots to defame Gujarat, stop investment: PM Modi

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged there were plots to vilify Gujarat and stop investment, but his home state ignored them and charted a new course for progress.

He also said he could clearly visualize that despite many shortcomings now, India will be a developed nation by 2047.

Modi was addressing a rally here in Kutch district on the second day of his two-day visit to BJP-ruled Gujarat, where elections are due later this year.

Ahead of the rally, the Prime Minister organized a three-kilometer tour of Bhuj, where thousands of people gathered on both sides of the road to greet him. The crowd kept shouting his name and waving the tricolor to express their affection for the prime minister. Modi returned the favor by waving to them as he stood in a car.

After the roadshow, Modi inaugurated ‘Smriti Van’, a memorial built on the outskirts of the city of Bhuj in memory of the victims of the 2001 earthquake. He then proceeded to the grounds of the University of Kutch to address a mass gathering and initiate other projects collectively worth about Rs 4,400 Crore including the Kutch Branch Canal of the Sardar Sarovar Project, the New Automatic Processing and Packaging Plant milk from Sarhad Dairy, the Regional Science Center in Bhuj. , Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Convention Center in Gandhidham.

Addressing the gathering, Modi said: “As Gujarat faced one natural calamity after another, conspiracies were hatched to defame it in the country and the world. Repeated attempts were made to prevent investment from coming to Gujarat.”

He said that Gujarat ignored all efforts to defame him, defied conspiracies and the state charted a new course for industrial progress.

“After the Kutch earthquake in 2001, in the midst of the destruction, I had spoken about the redevelopment of Kutch and we worked hard for it. In this hour of challenge, we had proclaimed that we would turn disaster into opportunity and we achieved it. Today you see the results,” he said.

Many have said that Kutch will not be able to recover from the earthquake, but the people there have changed the scenario, he said.

“When I say from the ramparts of Red Fort that India will be a developed country by 2047, although you can see many shortcomings now, I can clearly visualize that. What we solve today, we will achieve surely in 2047,” Modi said. .

He said Gujarat has become the first state in the country to enact the Disaster Management Act.

“After being inspired by this law, a similar law was passed for the whole country. This law has helped all governments in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said.

Talking about the development of the region after the 2001 earthquake, Modi said Kutch now has the largest cement factories in the world. It is the second in the world in the manufacture of welding tubes.

“The second largest textile factory in the world is in Kutch. Asia’s first special economic zone has appeared in Kutch. The ports of Kandla and Mundra handle 30% of India’s cargo and Kutch produces 30% of the country’s salt” , did he declare.

Smriti Van memorial in Bhuj and Veer Bal Smarak in Anjar are symbols of the shared pain of Kutch, Gujarat and the whole country, Modi said.

“A lot of emotions crossed my heart today at the time of the inauguration of the memorial. With all humility, I can say that in commemorating the deceased souls, the memorial of Smriti Van is on par with the memorial of the 9/11 in the United States and the Hiroshima Memorial in Japan,” he said.

Modi said he remembered that when the Kutch earthquake happened, he arrived here on the second day itself.

“I was not the chief minister of Gujarat at the time, I was just a party (BJP) worker. I didn’t know how and how many people I could help. But I decided that I will be here among all of you in this hour of mourning. And when I became chief minister, the experience of service helped me a lot,” he said.

Modi said Smriti Van is a tribute to the lives lost and the remarkable fighting spirit of the people of Kutch.

After the inauguration, Modi, accompanied by the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, strolled around the premises of the museum where officials and tour guides briefed him on its various aspects.

Later in the day, speaking in Gandhinagar at a program organized to mark 40 years of Suzuki Motor Corporation in India, Modi said India aims to be self-sufficient in the energy sector in the next 25 years and the electric vehicle, which is leading a “silent revolution”, has a key role to play in achieving this.

He also hailed India-Japan relations.

“Our goal is for India to become ‘aatmanirbhar’ for its energy needs within the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal,” Modi said.

“As a large part of energy consumption is in the transport sector, innovation and (research) efforts in this sector should be our priority. I am convinced that we can achieve this,” he said. -he declares.

Modi, who also laid the foundation stone for Suzuki Motor Gujarat’s new electric vehicle battery factory and Maruti Suzuki’s new factory in Sonipat, Haryana, stressed the importance of promoting electric vehicles in the country.

