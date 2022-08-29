A bench of five members of the Islamabad High Court to try Imran Khan for contempt





Islamabad, Aug 28 (PTI) A bench of five Islamabad High Court judges will hear the contempt case against former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for his controversial remarks threatening a female judge during a rally here, a news outlet reported on Sunday. – headed by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah – includes Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar, Dawn newspaper reported. Initially, the case was heard by a three-member bench. The court, however, forwarded the case to the Chief Justice of the IHC to request the inclusion of more judges on the bench, according to the report. The IHC issued a show cause notice to President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Khan on Tuesday and summoned him personally on August 31 in contempt proceedings for threatening the judge of District and Sessions Court Zeba Chaudhry.At a rally here at F-9 Park on August 20, Khan threatened to file charges against Islamabad Police Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General of police and said, “We won’t spare you.” Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry, who had approved the two-day physical remand of Khans aide Shahbaz Gill at the request of Islamabad police, that she would also face dire consequences. Gill was arrested a fortnight ago for sedition. -because the notice to Khan stated that the statement was made in a sub judice matter to secure a favorable and prima facie verdict, this act amounted to perverting the course of justice and due process and undermining trust of the public in court. According to the newspaper, on its face, Khan was in criminal and judicial contempt, punishable under section 5 of the Contempt of Court Order 2003. The remarks were made with the word Khan, 69, was convicted under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (Punishment for Acts of Terrorism), according to the copy of the First Information Report. The case was registered at Margalla Police Station in Islamabad. PTI VM ZH VM VM

