Is the head of state Xi Jinping leaving his country for the first time? Saudi Arabia as the game’s first host

Long without seeing: the Chinese head of state Xi Jinping disembarking from the Chinese presidential plane, is he now flying to Riyadh? Vladimir Smirnov/dpa (file photo)

China is steadily expanding its relations with the Middle East. The region is geopolitically important for Beijing. And now Saudi Arabia could land a real coup: a visit from head of state Xi Jinping.

Riyadh/Beijing/Frankfurt Chinese head of state Xi Jinping has not traveled abroad for two and a half years. The Chinese community has long been concerned about when it wants to end its self-imposed corona isolation and where it will fly first. There is now a possible answer: Saudi Arabia. Last week, several US media reported on Xi’s supposedly imminent trip to Riyadh, where he will meet powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. From the month of March, the newspaper the wall street journal first reported an invitation from Saudi Arabia for a state visit with all the chicanery. The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing has not yet commented on this information.

Relations between China and the Middle East have been intensifying for years. China is Saudi Arabia’s biggest customer and trading partner. In 2021, it bought more than a quarter of Saudi leather exports. Whether Xi was able to choose Saudi Arabia as his first travel destination would still come as a huge surprise. Beijing and Riyadh are known to be negotiating over the treatment of Saudi oil sales to China in its currency, the yuan.

Of course, energy is a key part of Saudi-China relations, Helena Legarda, a security expert at the Merics Institute for China Studies in Berlin, told FR.de. IPPEN.MEDIA. But I don’t think that alone justifies a first personal trip. It must also be about geopolitics. If Xi was actually stealing, Legarda expects him to have in mind China’s competition with the United States and securing China’s global position in Riyadh.

China and the Middle East: closer ties thanks to the war in Ukraine

It remains unclear whether Xi’s trip to Riyadh will actually take place. It would have benefits for both parties due to the signal effect: China can use it to publicly demonstrate the cordial relationship with a major energy supplier. Crown Prince Salman, on the other hand, could use the jab of being Xi’s first host in two and a half years to impress upon the United States that Washington has serious competition in China for the position of partner and saint. most important boss. . Especially since the United Kingdom only became President of the United States in July Joe Biden was received rather coldly would have. Another advantage for Xi: in Saudi Arabia, his convoy of cars along the roads should not be threatened by protest demonstrations, for example against human rights violations in China, which would be a huge embarrassment for the long-awaited first trip abroad.

For a decade, China has been increasingly involved in the Middle East, which is becoming increasingly important as a supplier of raw materials. China has few oil and gas reserves; and the demand continues to increase. In 2021, despite the pandemic, Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited the region twice, visiting a total of nine countries. Separately, in January 2022, China received the secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Turkey.

Since the start of the Ukrainian war at the end of February, however, the rapprochement between China and the most important states in the region has increased further, meint Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Washington Stimson Center think tank. For the most part, out of shared disappointment with the United States, China and its Middle Eastern partners found themselves on the same side of the conflict. For example, several states in the region refrained from complying with UN resolutions criticizing Russia in the spring, as did most of China. Taken together, these UN poll results reveal an uncomfortable truth: Although much of the world condemns Russia’s hostilities in Ukraine, the war means that China and the Middle East have more in common on various positions, concludes Yun Sun.

China and Saudi Arabia: close economic ties

Saudi Arabia is the most important example. Riyadh and Beijing sealed a strategic partnership in 2016. The scope of Sino-Saudi cooperation has widened in recent years, extending not only to energy trade, but also to investment in infrastructure, communications, high technology, industry, finance, transport, renewable and nuclear energies, and the production of weapons. Merics-Studie. Bilateral trade in 2020 was on the rise, according to the American media Politics at around $65.2 billion. For comparison, merchandise trade between Saudi Arabia and the United States was only $19.7 billion in the same year.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is not the only cooperation partner. China also buys energy raw materials from Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait. China also cooperates with these and other countries in areas such as infrastructure construction, telecommunications and technology, all of which are important sectors for China’s New Silk Road. In areas ravaged by war in Syria and Iraq, China has invested in reconstruction in particular.

China and its geopolitical interests

China has hardly any political problems in the region – human rights abuses in the People’s Republic, which are always a topic of discussion between China and the West, barely play a role there. Additionally, China often tries to maintain a political balance between regional rivals in the Middle East, primarily Saudi Arabia and Iran.

China has an advantage in the region: it has no historical heritage and claims not to actively take sides in any conflict, unlike the United States or Europe, explains expert Legarda. Therefore, China tries to present itself in the Middle East as an alternative to Europe and the United States and as an honest broker. In order to retain this advantage, however, China must continue to maintain a balance among regional powers. China is very cautious in its relations with Iran, Legarda said. Beijing’s diplomatic engagement with Iran is extensive, but material or commercial support from China is much more limited.

China: Unwilling to Take Responsibility for Middle East Security Policy

What China has not sought so far is responsibility for security policy in the region. China has no experience of complicated conflicts like those in the Middle East, says Legarda. Beijing tries to stay out of these conflicts as much as possible. According to the Merics study, between 2017 and 2021, Saudi Arabia received only one percent of its arms imports from China, but 82 percent from the United States. China’s top priority in the region is to defend its own interests and maintain stability. So for now, China is happy to take advantage of US security guarantees for the region while reaping the economic rewards of its growing involvement in the region.

How big China’s role in the region can become also depends on how the United States acts there in the future. The current global situation poses a dilemma for Washington, writes Yun Sun: Do they have the resources and the political will to engage fully in the Middle East? If the answer is no, the region will face many uncertainties in a potential power vacuum. No country is better placed to fill this void than China, however carefully it chooses its steps.

Chinese approach remains blocked in the Middle East

An expansion of China’s sphere of influence in the region is already underway. Saudi Arabia’s political and economic elites increasingly perceive China as an emerging superpower, according to the Merics study. The Chinese political model is valued by elites and ordinary people in Saudi Arabia for its avoidance of political unrest and its association with stability and economic growth.

Helena Legarda made a similar observation: Europe must recognize that China’s arguments are heard in parts of the Middle East. Some countries in the region consider themselves too dependent on the West and China gives them the opportunity to diversify and thus gain in security. In addition, many people in the region have a rather negative image of the United States and Europe, also due to the various conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries, which helps the narrative of non- China’s interference to resonate. Xi would therefore likely find open ears in Riyadh. (ck)