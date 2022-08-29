Join Grieve caught laughing as Ann Widdecombe corrects him | Politics | New





Former Attorney General Dominic Grieve was heard laughing on LBC after Ann Widdecombe disagreed with his statement that Boris Johnson is a ‘serial liar’ and instead defined him as a ‘ serial blunderer”. Referring to the outgoing Prime Minister, Ms Widdecombe said Mr Johnson ‘undoubtedly had charisma’ and although ‘on his own terms’ he delivered Brexit. Following Mr Grieve’s subtle laugh, LBC host Tom Swarbrick asked if he was right to hear him laugh during Ms Widdecombe’s comments. The former attorney general admitted he did it “very lightly” and concluded by saying “it seems to me that [Ms Widdecombe] below in the rank of those who have been seduced by the charm of Mr. Johnson’.

LBC host Tom Swarbrick asked: “Did I hear Dominic Grieve laughing?” Mr Grieve admitted: ‘I did it very lightly. “It seems to me that she is one of those who have been seduced by Mr Johnson’s charm. “I think Mr Johnson is not a gaffe.

“I find this forgiveness towards someone who has frankly behaved so badly rather charming.” Mr Grieve’s comments came as Ms Widdecombe said: ‘He has undeniably charisma, he won this huge majority. “In his own words, he kept that promise [Brexit]I would have liked to see something a little stronger, but he delivered on that. “I disagree with Dominic that he is a deliberate serial liar.” READ MORE: Biden’s meddling in Brexit as the US tried to convince the UK to withdraw from the EU

She concluded: “All prime ministers have had advisers in Downing Street, and would indeed be poor if they had none. “I mean, it’s his job but the role of a good adviser, knowing what weaknesses are trying to counter them, is crucial.” Before Brexit, Mr Grieve had always warned the government to leave the European Union. Speaking to the BBC, he explicitly said the government was “fundamentally wrong” with Brexit, urging the UK to join the union. Ms Widdecombe and Mr Grieve’s remarks came after Boris Johnson, in an article for the Mail, said the next Prime Minister would announce ‘another huge financial support package’ amid the UK facing bills energy up this winter. In an article for the Mail, the outgoing Prime Minister warned that the next few months will be ‘difficult, possibly very difficult’ for the country, but predicted the UK would emerge ‘stronger and more prosperous from the other side”. On Friday, energy regulator Ofgem announced an increase in the price cap, taking the average energy bill to more than £3,549 a year. Although it did not provide an exact projection of the price cap in January due to an “overly volatile” market, Ofgem warned that the price cap “could worsen significantly through 2023”. . The outgoing Prime Minister had previously blamed the current energy crisis in the UK and Europe on Russia, stressing that households across the country had to endure the current crisis to counter Russia in its aggression against Ukraine. Speaking from Kyiv on Ukraine’s Independence Day, he said: “We know that next winter will be difficult and Putin will manipulate Russian energy supplies to try to torment households across Europe. “Our first test as friends of Ukraine will be to face and endure this pressure.” READ NEXT:

