Prime Minister announces Rs 10 billion grant for flood-hit Balochistan





Said the 2010 floods were nothing compared to today’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday announced a Rs 10 billion grant for flood-affected areas in Baluchistan, with each disaster-affected family also receiving Rs 25,000 through Benazir’s income support scheme. The Prime Minister made the announcement during his address to the media during his visit to the Jafferabad district provinces where he reviewed the rescue and relief activities for the affected people. Prime Minister Shehbaz also said the country has international support with messages of support coming from Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Britain. He also revealed that a plane from Turkey carrying supplies for flood victims and another from the United Arab Emirates are expected to land in Karachi and Islamabad respectively. He said he had a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who expressed their immense sorrow at the loss of life and destruction caused by the floods and sent prayers for deceased souls. Additionally, Britain also announced a two million pound donation for flood relief, he shared. The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to all countries supporting Pakistan in this time of distress. Prime Minister Shehbaz again appealed to the public to help affected families in any way possible. More than a thousand lives have been lost to the floods, with millions displaced and hundreds of crops completely destroyed, he said, adding that this was by far the worst flood. more destructive than he had ever seen. I have no doubt that the 2010 flood was nothing compared to this one, he argued. He also commended the efforts of Baluchistan CM Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo to help people in the flood-affected areas. In addition, the Prime Minister also referred to the rehabilitation of roads leading to the provincial capital and ordered an immediate resumption to facilitate the relief process. Finally, Prime Minister Shehbaz also addressed his political rivals, telling them to stop spreading lies and making accusations in this time of distress. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz arrived in Sukkur, to visit the flood-hit Balochistan division of Naseerabad. Acting Governor of Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Aqeeli received the Prime Minister. Prior to his arrival, Prime Minister Shehbaz took an aerial view of the flood-hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan provinces. Later, he went to visit flood affected areas of Balochistans Jaffarabad district where he reviewed rescue and relief activities and met with flood affected people. The Chief Secretary and Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority briefed the Prime Minister on relief operations, flood situation and rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure. Prime Minister Shehbaz also took an aerial view of other flood affected areas of Hafeez Abad, Gabi Khan, Qadirpur and Shikarpur.

