Don’t be in a hurry, don’t choose the wrong chef

BANDUNGKOMPAS.com– President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo conveyed to thousands of supporters who attended West Java I (Musra) popular consultation activity at Sport Jabar Arcamanik, Kota BandungWest Java on Sunday (28/8/2022) to be more selective in choosing presidential and vice presidential candidates to be supported in the upcoming presidential election of 2024.

“Kade(be careful), don’t panic (don’t be in a hurry), don’t be in a hurry, do not make a mistake (don’t get me wrong), don’t get me wrong, we determine who (presidential and vice-presidential candidates). Accept? I’m leaving, be careful”, said Jokowi in his address on Sunday afternoon.

Jokowi explained that the call could not be separated from the heated questions he was being asked about which presidential candidate he would support in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

“Before coming here, we talked in the waiting room, many whispered, what kind of politics will be in 2024, who are we going to support? Again, I remind you, we must be united and must be cautious,” he said.

Jokowi hopes that the names of the presidential and vice-presidential candidates who will be chosen by the public during the West Java Musra I activities are candidates for leaders truly loved by the community.

“I hope the People’s Deliberation can bring out a leader who is loved by the people, who wants to be close to the people, who wants to come down, who doesn’t just want to sit comfortably in the palace,” he said. .

According to Jokowi, the constitution stipulates that candidates for the presidency and vice-presidency must come from political parties.

“But at the time of the vote, it is the people who decide, and Musra is the people’s instrument for democracy, Musra is a grassroots forum. Musra is a people’s forum, the people can express themselves, so that in the future, we hope that we can create a national agenda, the programs that we want can be useful,” he said.

Jokowi reiterated that he will continue to uphold the country’s rules and constitution even though many have asked him to return to lead Indonesia in the third term.

“The constitution does not allow it (three periods), it is clear and I will always obey the constitution and the will of the people. I repeat I will always obey the constitution and the will of the people”, a- he declared.

However, Jokowi assured that the three-term speech is the will and opinion of the people which cannot be limited.

“Don’t let those who have just spoken for three periods get busy immediately, it’s a speech structure, okay, you can express your opinion. It’s also good to change the president, Jokowi can also resign. He said that a democratic country is just a level of speech, which is important for expressing opinions. Don’t be an anarchist,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Musra National Committee Secretary Taki Reinhard Parapat said that from Musra’s activities, 5 names of presidential candidates and 5 names of vice-presidential candidates will be upheld in the next 2024 presidential election.

The selected names that emerged from Musra would later be recommended to Joko Widodo.

“All commands remain in the hands of Pak Joko Widodo, we obey the principles. We support what was passed down from Pak Jokowi. We believe what was passed down was to continue leading after he is done,” he explained.

Taki added that the names chosen in Musra’s activity were personalities who had a similar leadership model to Joko Widodo, so that development in Indonesia could continue in a sustainable way.

“We hope that the course of the republic will improve and that democracy will improve, we hope that this relay of leadership will work better. We are not different, there is, how do we channel our aspirations. It is the people, the people are free to choose their leaders,” he said.

