As China and the US flex their muscles, Australian defense planners grapple with a sensitive issue under the seas

For all the muscle flexing from China and the escalating rhetoric from the United States, there is another fierce competition taking place completely out of sight of the battle deep in the oceans.

Australians have watched for decades as our politicians botched one submarine program after another. But there are rarely discussions about what is really going on under the sea.

The most sensitive question among Australian defense planners at the moment is what China is doing in terms of mapping Australia’s underwater assets, such as communications cables and gas.

Recently, this column quoted Professor Clinton Fernandes referring to Australia’s program to drop floating sonobuoys with radio transmitters to identify the acoustic signatures of Chinese submarines and allow American hunter-killer submarines to attack them in case of hostilities.

Fernandes argued that while the rationale for sonobuoys is that it is about freedom of navigation, “it is about supporting the desire of the United States to conduct reconnaissance, intelligence, surveillance, targeting and other military activities in any exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the world”.

“International law doesn’t say if it’s legal,” Fernandes said. “Australia and the United States say yes. China says no. Many countries that oppose China on other issues have agreed with it on this issue. For example, the India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina and others are of the view that warships do not automatically have the right of innocent passage through their territorial waters. “

This column approached two former senior defense officials for their analysis of what is really going on underwater.

The Cold War could be instructive here

Professor Hugh White, former Under-Secretary for Strategy and Intelligence at the Ministry of Defence, believes the Cold War is instructive here: “There was a lot more undersea activity between the superpowers than we realize. has ever known beyond a very limited circle and we would be wise to expect the same here.”

White says there are two separate contests: “One is conventional. It is essentially a maritime contest, with Washington trying to retain its maritime dominance in the Western Pacific and East Asian littoral. East, and China trying to deny that dominance to America and establish its Submarine operations are essential for both sides in this contest, as surface ships have become increasingly vulnerable. seek to use submarine capabilities to target each other’s ships and to protect their own ships from each other’s submarines.

This means there is “most likely a major campaign” on both sides to prepare for an anti-submarine campaign against the other, he says, monitoring the other’s operations, installing sensors and remotely activated mines on the seabed, for example.

If and when war breaks out, there are bound to be surprises on both sides, says Professor Hugh White. ( Provided )

The other contest, says White, is nuclear. “China now has a significant SSBN [sub-surface ballistic nuclear] aptitude. These are the most secure and resilient element of China’s nuclear forces and are therefore essential to China’s ability to deter by the threat of nuclear retaliation any US attempt to use nuclear threats to prevail in a conventional war. Thus, targeting Chinese SSBNs is a top US priority, and protecting their SSBNs from US submarines is a Chinese priority. »

White says that while the number of Chinese submarines is reasonably well known, what is more difficult to assess is their stealth, tactics and quality of weapons and sensors. “We can be sure that the Chinese are doing a lot to conceal and mislead about their real capabilities, just like us and the United States,” he says.

“So if or when war breaks out, there are bound to be surprises on both sides. It might be tempting, after the war in Ukraine has shown the weaknesses of Russian forces, to imagine that Chinese submarines are only not very good. That would be insane.”

Australian defense officials know the number of submarines, he adds, but probably not the details that really matter in assessing how good they are and how best to combat them. “Usually that kind of knowledge only comes once the fighting starts and [is] acquired at great expense. »

The last remaining undisputed space

Allan Behm, head of the international and security program at the Australia Institute, was head of the Defense Department’s international policy and strategy divisions.

He says that because of their range and stealth, submarines are among the deadliest of conventional combat systems and, compared to surface ships, are less vulnerable.

“For countries like Australia, which lack long-range offensive air strike systems or theater missiles, they are the ‘point of the offensive spear.’ remaining: the United States dominates the deep oceans, with both SSBNs and SSNs (both to protect SSBNs and to hunt and kill SSNs of an adversary, nuclear-powered attack submarine general purpose).”

For Australia, says Behm, the submarines have the flexibility, agility and endurance to provide defense in depth in the northern approaches: “They can, of course, be deployed at a considerable distance from the Australian continent, which can be an interesting option in certain circumstances.

Behm’s assessment is that the United States is still “by far” the world leader in submarine warfare, but that China is moving towards parity. “In terms of raw numbers, China will have a largest submarine fleet than that of the United States by 2030, although it will almost certainly be the train in terms of overall capacity,” he says.

“China will not achieve parity in SSN capability for two decades, and may never achieve parity in numbers or SSBN capability. Russia is a distant third in terms of SSN and SSBN submarine capability, although its numbers clearly rank it third, not far behind the United States.”

But overall military strength? If China acted in its own defense, including to defend any armed aggression against Taiwan, China”will probably win“, argues Behm, “even if the result was effectively a dead end. But if China waged a war against the United States away from its home ports and airfields, say in the Pacific, it probably lose.”

In a nuclear exchange, he adds, “China would certainly lose, but so would all of us.”

Allan Behm rejects suggestions that Australia would drop sonobuoys at the request of the United States. ( Provided )

Australia has been dropping sonobuoys for decades

Behm says much of the discussion in the Australian defense community has focused on the destruction of an adversary’s naval assets in the adversary’s territorial waters. In China’s case, he said, that would mean off Hainan Island. “There are perhaps no more exposed or opposing sea approaches in the world than the waters around Hainan,” he says.

“Australia has been dropping sonobuoys for decades. In Soviet times, RAAF LRMP P3 Orion aircraft on Bridge Patrols used to drop sonobuoys near Soviet submarines detected in the ocean Indian and in front of surfaced Soviet submarines in the Strait of Malacca and South China Sea following their transit through Singapore There is no indication that the deployment of sonobuoys is increasing tensions between China and Australia.

He adds: “It should not be forgotten that Australia, as well as the countries bordering the South China Sea, contest China’s claims in the region.”

Behm rejects suggestions that Australia is dropping sonobuoys at the request of the US and says Australia is coordinating its ocean surveillance with US forces in the Pacific.

He says new Defense Minister Richard Marles recently propelled Australia’s defense posture into new territory using two terms in a speech in Washington: “Interchangeability“, which extends interoperability in the field of force augmentation, supplementation and replacement; and “high intensity conflict“, which extends planning based on credible contingencies in the direct defense of Australia to the waging of general warfare in remote parts of Australia.

“Australia’s strategic policy has remained consistent and enjoyed broad bipartisan support since the mid-1980s,” Behm said. “It is a tribute to the extensive research and assessment work that has been done to establish a strategic foundation for the development of Australia’s defense force and our defense capability posture.”

In recent years, under Defense Ministers Dutton and Marles, he adds, “there has been a certain amount of mission drift which seems to be based on an entirely different strategic base which has not been subject to cabinet review or, if it was, remain secret. This would represent a major shift in the fundamentals of Australia’s strategic policy and force planning.

Defense Minister Richard Marles has recently taken Australia’s defense posture into new territory, Allan Behm said. ( ABC News: Matt Roberts )

As to whether Australia should join a conflict against China? Behm’s thoughts on the ANZUS Treaty may provide a good basis for debate.

” Inasmuch as Australia Institute report published in 2020 demonstrated clearly, neither party is obligated to do anything material under the ANZUS Treaty,” he says.

“This is more of a statement of intent than a prescription for action. The only obligation under the ANZUS Treaty is for the parties to consult if and when they, or their interests, are threatened in the Pacific. And any action the parties may take is then subject to the actions of the UN Security Council to restore the status quo ante.”

The ANZUS Treaty, says Behm, is “a creature of its time”. “It is a thin reed on which to base a substantial, long-term strategic and defense relationship. It is generally used to authorize and legitimize agreements made between Australia and the United States that can have a much more political impact. than military.”