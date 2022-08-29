Maruti Suzuki turns 40; PM Modi lays foundation stone for two new facilities in Gujarat, Haryana





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a program celebrating 40 years of partnership between Maruti Suzuki and Suzuki Japans in India, laid the foundation stones for two new Suzuki Group projects – the Suzuki Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing Plant Motor Gujarat in Hansalpur, Gujarat and the upcoming vehicle from Maruti Suzukis manufacturing plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana. The event took place at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar on Sunday. Japanese Ambassador to India, HE Mr. Satoshi Suzuki, Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel, Chairman of Maruti-Suzukis RC Bhargava, Chairman of Suzuki Motors T Suzuki and CEOOsamu Suzuki was also present for the occasion. Modis’ Japanese counterparts, Fumio Kishida, and Haryana CM Manohar Lal also made an appearance via video conference. The Suzuki Motor Gujarat Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing Plant will be set up with an investment of around Rs 7,300 crore to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). The vehicle manufacturing capacity of the facilities will be Rs 10 lakh vehicles per year. The first phase of the project will be put in place with an investment of over Rs 11,000 crore. Speaking at the event, Modi said: The success of Maruti-Suzuki also signifies the strong India-Japan partnership. Over the past eight years, this relationship between our two countries has reached new heights. Today, from the Gujarat-Maharashtra high-speed rail to the Rudraksh center in Banaras in UP, many development projects are examples of Indo-Japanese friendship. The Prime Minister also remembered former Prime Minister of Japan, late Shinzo Abe, and said: Regarding this friendship, every Indian definitely remembers our friend, former Prime Minister, late Shinzo Abe. Modi, while recalling when Abe came to Gujarat, said the people of Gujarat remember him fondly. Today, Prime Minister Kishida continues his efforts to bring our countries together, he added. Bhargava said that Maruti Suzuki will start manufacturing electric vehicles in Gujarat in 2035. While talking about Maruti Suzuki and Suzuki Japans partnership in the country, he said that this partnership has shown that the combination of Japanese and Indian strengths results in world-class competitiveness. 98% of our workers pay income taxes and a large percentage own cars and houses. We understand the essential role of a robust and competitive supply chain. The Japanese Prime Minister praised Suzuki’s management for recognizing the potential of the Indian market and said, “I consider that we owe this success to the understanding and support of the Indian people and government. Recently, India’s economic growth has accelerated further thanks to various support measures for the manufacturing sector guided by the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Kishida informed that many other Japanese companies have expressed interest in investing in India and also highlighted the importance of this year as India and Japan mark 70 years of their relationship. The President of Suzuki Motors, while emphasizing the importance of India to the Suzuki Group, said, “During the last fiscal year, the Suzuki Group produced approximately 28 lac cars worldwide. Of these, more than 16 lac units, or about 60%, were produced in India. Moreover, India’s exports reached an all-time high of about 2.4 lacs last year. Today, India plays an important role as the global automotive production hub within the Suzuki Group. Suzuki also announced the launch of a new company, Suzuki R&D Center India, wholly owned by Suzuki Japan. He said the new company aims to enhance our competitiveness and R&D capabilities in new technology areas not only for India but also for global markets. Additionally, we will strengthen our ties with Indian academic institutes and start-ups to develop diverse human resources.

