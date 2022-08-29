US intelligence services to examine documents seized from Donald Trump’s home





Intelligence officers will sift through sensitive documents seized from Donald Trump’s Florida resort this month to screen for possible national security compromises.

Avril Haines, the US director of national intelligence, told members of Congress that her office will lead a review of what FBI agents took from Mar-a-Lago as part of their investigation into whether the former president violates the law in its handling of these documents.

Government lawyers have until Tuesday to give the courts a fuller account of what they recovered in the search, as both sides prepare for another week of legal proceedings.

In his letter, which was first reported by Politico and seen by the Financial Times, Haines said: The Department of Justice and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence are working together to facilitate a classification review of relevant documents. , including those recovered. during the search.

She added that her office would lead an intelligence community assessment of the potential national security risk that would result from the release of the relevant documents.

The news was welcomed by Democratic leaders in Congress. In a joint statement, Adam Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, and Carolyn Maloney, chair of the House Oversight Committee, said: It is essential that the [intelligence community] act quickly to assess and, if necessary, mitigate the damage caused.

The Justice Department on Friday released portions of the affidavit that underpins the Aug. 8 search at Mar-a-Lago.

The document gave little information about the contents of the files recovered in the raid, but it did shed light on the 15 boxes of material Trump returned to the government in January.

According to the file, these boxes contained 184 classified documents, 25 of which were marked top secret. The documents also included markings suggesting they contained information about human intelligence sources and intercepted communications.

Democrats said the affidavit showed the seriousness of the charges against the former president. Some Republicans agree.

Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the House committee investigating last year’s attack on the United States Capitol, told NBC News on Sunday: It’s disgusting in my mind. And no president should act that way, obviously.

Government lawyers are to give the courts more information this week on what they found in the raid, after a judge ruled on Saturday they needed to be more open about what they seized and who found it. examined.

Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed by Trump, said in her decision that the Justice Department should file a more complete receipt for the documents under seal so they are not available to the public.

She added that she intended to accept the former presidents’ request to appoint an independent official to review the documents as well. But she will make her final decision after a full hearing on the matter on Thursday.

