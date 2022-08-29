Here lies Boris Johnson and lie, and lie, and lie

There are so many lies that even if you list only the most egregious, outright, and immediately rebuttable, you couldn’t fit them all into a single edition of this article. So this is not a complete folio of his lies; rather, it is the cream of shit he has churned out in a political life of deception.

What’s really annoying about being asked to write an article detailing Boris Johnson’s lies is that I don’t get paid by the word.

And let’s not forget that Boris Johnson was known to be a liar long before he became Prime Minister. He was fired twice for lying, once by the leader of the Conservative Party. But each time, he was allowed to go back to work, earn a promotion, and get away with it. It worked for him and so he kept doing it. The damage he was allowed to inflict on the country as a result is immense.

We send EU 350m a week, fund our NHS instead

Johnson didn’t actually say that; but he was listed on that big red bus that took him across the country during the referendum campaign. Even then, the UK Statistics Authority called the figure potentially misleading and a clear misuse of official statistics, as it did not take into account the reimbursement applied before Britain paid its contributions to the EU. Johnson didn’t care. The goal was simply to get a lie on the news all day, and it worked.

Shamelessly in 2021 he claimed the figure was, at least, an underestimate of UK contributions. This is another lie; the actual figure is much lower (around 250 million) and the cost to the UK of leaving the EU far exceeded these contributions. Meanwhile, the UK continues to pay in EU funds, as agreed in the Withdrawal Agreement. This year, the figure is expected to be 9.4 billion or 180 million per week.

It is government policy that Turkey joins the EU

The other element of the Brexit platform was to stoke fear of mass immigration, which is why Johnsons claims Turkey was on the verge of joining the EU, threatening an influx of 70 million Muslims and giving the EU a border with Iraq. Nudge, nudge, say no more.

In fact, there was no chance of that happening, the UK was opposed to Turkey’s membership and, like all other member states, had a right of veto. Six years later, Turkey has not joined the EU and its membership is now further away than ever.

The effect of these two big lies on the cost of EU membership and Turkey’s impending arrival can be measured. We left the EU as a result and it tore the UK economy apart. Perfectly precise calculations are impossible, but the total cost of lower growth due to Brexit is close to 200 billion and will continue to rise for years.

Fuel bills will be lower for everyone under Brexit Johnson and others claimed in a joint article for The sun in May 2016, days before the referendum, writing: In 1993 VAT was imposed on household energy bills. This makes gas and electricity much more expensive. EU rules mean that we cannot deduct VAT from these invoices. And that as long as we are in the EU, we are not allowed to reduce this tax. When we vote Leave, we can remove this unfair and damaging tax.

To be fair, Johnson only claimed that he would be able to scrap the VAT post-Brexit, not that he would do it as well as it ever did during his tenure as prime minister. But if being an EU member meant you couldn’t reduce VAT on energy bills, it seems rather odd that several EU states have done just that during this current energy crisis and the UK didn’t.

There is no threat to the Erasmus program

Said in 2020. It turned out that there was a threat to the Erasmus program, from which British students are now excluded.

The economy, under this Conservative government, grew by 73%

Curiously, statistics show that GDP only grew by 20% between 2010 and 2020, when Johnson made this claim.

There will be no border on the Irish Sea above my corpse.

Johnson lied about Northern Ireland Protocol from day one, telling a room full of Northern Irish business leaders there will be no checks on goods going from GB to NI, or NI to GB and claiming that if ever they were given papers to fill out they could throw it in the trash. Yet the Treasury’s own damage assessment of the protocol already set out in detail the very checks and tests to which Boris Johnson had subscribed.

His government then spent a small fortune building the facilities in Belfast and Larne to check these non-existent forms and introduced many other border controls. Johnson now says he is so outraged by these trade barriers that he wants to tear up the out-of-the-box deal he signed, breaking international law and most likely sparking a trade war with the EU. To justify this, he also lies about the alleged damage the NIP is causing to the Northern Irish economy, as well as the legality of his new Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

There are more people at work than before the pandemic

An assertion made by Johnson in parliament nine times, but false each time. The true figure is about 500,000 lower.

Staying at the European Medicines Agency would have made deployment (of the Covid vaccine) impossible

The UK was the first to launch a vaccination program, but that had nothing to do with leaving the EU or its medical agency, as Johnson has repeatedly claimed. The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which approved the vaccine, confirmed that even if Britain was still in the EU, a Covid-19 vaccine could have been approved by the sole UK regulator.

This government is building a record number of hospitals, a total of 48 across the country

Claimed at various times during his premiership and subject to reshuffling when he bids farewell, it is a cynical lie. Only a handful of the 48 are actually greenfield hospitals. Six are being upgraded by 2025 and up to 38 others have received money to plan construction work, but not the funds to carry it out.

I am sure that whatever happened, the guidelines were followed and the rules were respected at all times.

It was the lie that helped bring down Johnson. As we now know, 126 fines have been issued to 83 people for breaking Covid rules in Downing Street, including the Prime Minister himself. Yet, in the end, it was his habit of constantly sending ministers to lie on his behalf and then catching them in those lies that turned his party against him.

Johnson broke the decent man convention of British politics, the idea that we didn’t need checks and balances because our decent politicians would never dare to do what he did and lie between their teeth , again and again and again.

The problem is, you can’t put the genie back in its bottle. Johnson has proven that lies win elections and large majorities. His successor has no more interest than him in telling the truth.

In fact, it may have even less. Telling the truth now would be like having to admit that Brexit was won on lies, Northern Ireland was betrayed by lies, the economy is in worse shape, social care and the NHS are collapsing under our eyes.

Why do that when you can just lie again? After all, Boris Johnson got away with it for a very long time.