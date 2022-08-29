President Jokowi calls Musra a people’s space for democracy





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attended the West Java First Peoples Deliberation which was organized by Jokowi volunteers, at the West Java Sports Center Building, on Sunday (28/8/2022). Photo/SINDOnews

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attend the People’s Deliberation (Musra) I West Java which was organized by volunteers Jokowi . The event, which was attended by thousands, took place at the Sport Center Building, Arcamanik, Bandung City, West Java on Sunday (28/8/2022). In his remarks, Jokowi said that this Musra was a people’s space for democracy. According to him, the idea of ​​holding a Musra is good because the people can express their wishes, both regarding Indonesia in the future and the criteria of the desired leader. Read also: Open Volunteer Musra, Jokowi: Be careful not to choose the wrong candidate For this reason, Jokowi asked Musra to be more compact towards the political year 2024. “The most important thing is that I entrust all of us to maintain cohesion, harmony, unity between us towards 2024 “, said Jokowi. “Once again, I ask for unity and I am happy that there is a Musra. The idea of ​​this Musra is good for the people to have a democratic space to convey their wishes for Indonesia to the future, what kind of leader do the people want,” he added. Jokowi Volunteer Organs Galang Progress Center while attending Musra Event at Sport Center Building, Bandung, West Java (2022/8/28). Photo/ist Also in his remarks, Jokowi reiterated that he will continue to uphold the country’s rules and constitution even though many have called on him to return to lead Indonesia in the third term. “The constitution does not allow it, it is clear and I will always obey the constitution and the will of the people. I repeat that I will always obey the constitution and the will of the people,” he said. declared. “Don’t let those who just said three periods pile up immediately, it’s a speech arrangement, you can express opinions. It’s also good to change the president, Jokowi can also resign. He said that a democratic country is only a speech level, the important thing is not to be anarchist”, he declared. In addition to West Java, it is expected that Musra will also be held in all provinces until 2023. Later, every citizen who attends Musra is invited to express their aspirations before the forum related to Indonesia’s expectations in the future as well as to transmit the criteria of the desired leader. Meanwhile, one of Jokowi’s voluntary bodies, Galang Progress Center (GK Center) daily chairman Diddy Budiono has delivered his response regarding Musra. He was grateful that so many people were there.

