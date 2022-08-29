5 Pakistani cricketers who fell in love with Indian women





India and Pakistan, the two countries that were divided by peoples, but still united by love. It’s been 75 years of partition, and both countries have experienced an equal amount of violence, hate and love. Over the years we have witnessed many Indo-Pak love stories. While some couples break up, some stay together until the end. And they restored our faith in love.

Since 1947, we have seen a mixed relationship between India and Pakistan. Although there have been many ups and downs, whenever there is an India-Pakistan match, people from both countries finish their work and sit in front of their TV screens to witness it. Apart from some intense Indo-Pak matches over the past year, we have also seen some extraordinary love affairs brewing between Indian actresses and Pakistani cricketers. Let’s take a look!

#1. Imran Khan and Zeenat Aman

Imran Khan was known as the brash captain of the Pakistan cricket team. However, he was head over heels in love with Indian actress Zeenat Aman. The two immensely handsome celebrities had impressed everyone with their romance in the late 1970s. Rumors swirled that Imran fell in love with the Bollywood beauty when he came for a game. They were also said to be getting married soon, but they broke up. Years later, when a reporter asked Zeenat about her past relationship with Imran, she replied:

“Let’s not discuss the past. Now our children are grown, we are old. Let it be in the past.”

#2. Mohsin Khan and Reena Roy

Another Pakistani cricketer, Mohsin Khan had fallen madly in love with Indian actress Reena Roy. After dating for a while, in 1983 the couple married in a private ceremony in Karachi, Pakistan. Reena was at the height of her career when she married Mohsin. The two also have a lovely daughter but unfortunately their marriage did not last long and they broke up. In a media interaction, Reena spoke about Mohsin and said:

“I have nothing against Mohsin per se. He is a wonderful person. After me, he married twice. His third wife takes good care of him. He is in contact with Sanam every day and she l ‘love.”

#3. Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza

Not all Indo-Pak love stories have ended in a breakup. Pakistani cricketer, Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis sensation, Sania Mirza have proven that all you need is love to make a relationship last. The duo said “qubool hai” on April 12, 2010 in Hyderabad, India. The couple embraced parenthood with the arrival of their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, on October 31, 2018.

#4. Shoaib Akhtar and Sonali Bendre

Another Pakistani cricketer who couldn’t resist Indian beauty was Shoaib Akhtar. The cricketer was madly in love with Bollywood actress, Sonali Bendre. In one of his interviews, Shoaib revealed that he has a huge crush on Sonali. In fact, Shoaib had also shared that he would do anything to get Sonali to accept his proposal. He had also joked that if Sonali disapproved, he would kidnap her. However, in recent years, Shoaib has denied being in love with Sonali Bendre.

#5. Waseem Akram and Sushmita Sen

Pakistani cricketer, Waseem Akram also couldn’t help but fall in love with the Indian beauty. He was in love with Bollywood actress, Sushmita Sen. The duo had met on the sets of the show, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, in 2008. At the time, Waseem was married to his first wife, Huma. However, when she left for the heavenly abode in 2009, the duo grew closer. Soon, rumors were swirling that Sushmita and Waseem were planning to get married. After which, Sushmita released a public statement. His statement could be read as follows:

“Hi guys! I’ve been reading about my upcoming wedding to Wasim…ABSOLUTE RUBBISH!!! It shows how irresponsible the media can be sometimes. Asim Akram is a friend and will always be one! He has a wonderful woman in his life. Rumors like these are unwarranted and disrespectful! My beautiful people…when I find ‘THE ONE’…you will be the first to know the benefits of being my Twitter family! I love you all so much!”

Well, these Indo-Pak love stories prove that we may be divided by the Line of Control, but we can always find our way back to each other, and love will always be the key!

