Homelessness: Donald Trump’s big problem in 2024?





Are homeless encampments the next big political push? If former President Donald Trump survives the slew of lawsuits against him, the FBI’s investigation into who knows what, and Democrats’ efforts to jail him, a 2024 presidential campaign announcement is fast approaching and with she, a host of new Trump policies designed to rally his populist base and win over independent voters concerned about inflation, crime and homelessness.

Save America will be his campaign slogan and message. In 2016, Democrats asked Trump when he thought America was great. This is a difficult question to answer, given that each era in the history of the Americas has faced its own problems. This time, Trump is faced with the question, Save America from what?

That’s a question that’s much easier to answer, and the answer is hard for Democrats to debate. In addition to an inflation crisis, the country is experiencing a growing wave of crime and homelessness and it is a problem that is most pronounced in Democratic-run cities.

As a New Yorker who fled to Florida, Trump knows this. In a series of speeches over the past year, Trump has explicitly referenced rising violent crime in Democratic cities and launched two policy proposals to address it.

These proposals, if formally part of his 2024 platform, would join his 2016 promise to build a wall as core policies and primary targets for Democrats to discredit him.

In July, in his first speech in Washington, DC, since leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump outlined his plan to end the homelessness crisis. Trump has proposed removing homeless people from city streets and putting them in camps designed to give them a safe place to live. The camps would also provide potentially life-saving care and support for homeless people struggling with addiction. Trump said those taken from cities would be placed in large, inexpensive plots of land on the outskirts of cities.

It is a compassionate policy, but one that can easily be twisted and interpreted as a bigoted and petty plan to discriminate against the less fortunate.

The problem with criticizing Trump over this idea is that the policy already exists in some places, but not on the scale the former president likely envisions. Rick Caruso, a Los Angeles Democrat running for mayor, has already offered a temporary housing solution for the homeless suggesting 30,000 beds within a year. From that perspective, it’s hard for Democrats to argue with Trump about moving the homeless out of cities and if whoever is the 2024 Democratic nominee makes sense, he’ll make similar proposals.

What seems more likely, however, is that Trump’s comments will be twisted as a plot to throw the underprivileged into concentration camps. They’ve done it before with his border policy, and his use of the word camps is a dream come true for people like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her team.

Death penalty for drug dealers

Trump’s recent comments about implementing the death penalty for drug traffickers are also not completely decoupled from the homelessness crisis.

Clamping down on drug dealers would go a long way in preventing people from succumbing to addiction and living on the streets in the first place. Whether adopting such a draconian policy on drug trafficking in the United States would work is a conversation the country will likely have over the next two years. It is true, however, that countries that have already implemented the policy do not suffer from the same dependency crisis as the United States.

For Trump, however, adopting the policy into his official 2024 platform presents a big problem; he’s an easy target for Democrats who have spent the past five years painting him as an authoritarian.

Nevertheless, the fact remains that homelessness is a significant crisis in the United States and has been reported in the left-leaning media for two years.

The ingredients of an acute crisis

In February, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released the 2021 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report to Congress. The report found that more than 326,000 people experienced protected homelessness in the United States in a single night in 2021, an 8% decrease from 2020. The report also claimed that COVID-19 aid had positive effects on protected homelessness, but no matter how the Biden administration tries to spin the numbers, the homelessness crisis is worsening in American cities and correlates with a dramatic increase in crime .

The homelessness crisis in the Americas is only getting worse, and even pro-Democrat news outlets have to admit it is happening in Democrat-run cities. The New York Times reported in July that the problem looked like an acute crisis, with journalist German Lopez describing how shelters across the country are reporting an increase in the number of people seeking help, with inflation making the problem worse.

Homelessness has become a particularly serious political issue for Democrats governing big cities, where it is most visible. He has played a role in recent elections, such as the San Francisco district attorney’s recall last month, Lopez reports. More Americans are now saying they are very worried about homelessness compared to the years before the pandemic.

The Guardian has reported how the humanitarian disaster in California has worsened over the past two years, with an increase in deaths of people on the streets; university students live in their cars; more and more elderly residents are becoming homeless; encampment communities grow on beaches, parks, highway underpasses, grounds, and sidewalks.

For a state that continues to report record budget surpluses, it’s hard to imagine why nothing more is being done to stem this problem, whether it’s providing extra support for the homeless or toughening the tone with homeless drug addicts who commit crimes.

The Burlington Free Press reported in February how homelessness increased by the second highest number in Vermont compared to other states in 2020 and 2021. Only California was affected by homelessness more than Vermont, according to data from HUD, with 2021 showing a 133% increase in Vermont residents seeking support in emergency shelters and other transitional housing.

Academics also say homelessness among seniors is becoming a significant crisis across the country, predicting that the number of people retiring on the streets will nearly triple over the next decade.

Correlated with an increase in violent crime in American cities, this crisis is already costing the lives of both those directly affected by homelessness and those who must live with it. The question is, how long will voters support the party that allows this to happen?

How long will voters accept homelessness and crime on their streets?

There has to come a time when the city’s voters, usually Democratic voters, use their vote to protest the damage done to their neighborhoods. Supporting Trump in 2024 would be a big decision for many of those voters, and for some it’s completely out of the question.

Trump’s policies on tackling homelessness could give him the edge over a Democratic candidate who doesn’t take the issue seriously. It could win over independents in cities and draw votes from a handful of Democrats who desperately want something to change. Alternatively, Democrats can again withhold their vote entirely, giving Trump the advantage.

We probably know the Trumps 2024 platform. That means the Democrats also know what they are running against. If they’re smart, they’ll be prepared with a solution to the homelessness crisis, or better yet, take action over the next two years to start improving the lives of voters they might be on the verge of losing.

Jack Buckby is a British author, counter-extremism researcher and journalist based in New York. Reporting from the UK, Europe and the US, it strives to analyze and understand left and right radicalisation, and reports on Western government approaches to pressing issues of today. His books and research papers explore these themes and offer pragmatic solutions to our increasingly polarized society.

