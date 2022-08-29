Prime Minister Modi takes on the opposition – The New Indian Express

Express press service

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday there had been plots to vilify Gujarat and stop investment in his home state. Yet Gujarat ignored them and charted a new course of progress. he was addressing a rally after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for development works in Bhuj district ahead of Gujarat elections due later this year.

As Gujarat was facing the natural calamity, the period of conspiracies started, there were conspiracies to defame Gujarat in the country and in the world. Repeated attempts have been made to prevent investment from coming to the state, but the state has chosen a new path of progress, Modi said.

Ignoring all efforts to defame Gujarat and defy conspiracies, Gujarat has charted a new industrial path. Kutch was one of the big beneficiaries. He added.

The Prime Minister pointed out that even in such a situation, Gujarat has become the first state in the country to enact a disaster management law. With the inspiration of this act, a similar law was made for the whole country. This law has helped all governments in the country during the pandemic, he added.

After the Kutch earthquake in 2001, in the middle of the destruction, I had talked about the redevelopment of Kutch and we worked hard for it. Many have said that Kutch will not be able to recover from the earthquake, but the people there have changed the scenario, he said.

When I say from the ramparts of the Red Fort that India will be a developed country by 2047, you see that in the midst of death and disaster, we have made resolutions and we have carried them out today. Likewise, what we solve today, we will surely achieve in 2047, said Modi

Highlighting the incredible work done since its complete devastation in 2001, the Prime Minister said Kutch now has the largest cement factories in the world. Kutch is the second in the world in the manufacture of welding tubes. The second largest textile factory in the world is in Kutch. Asia’s first SEZ appeared in

Kutch. The ports of Kandla and Mundra handle 30% of Indian freight and produce 30% of salt for the country. Kutch generates 2500 MW of electricity generated by solar and wind power and the largest hybrid solar park is being established in Kutch.

The Prime Minister further added that Gujarat has a big role to play in the Green House campaign unfolding in the country today. Likewise, when Gujarat establishes itself as the green house capital of the world, Kutch will contribute a lot.

He explained the measures to be taken to ensure water security in the region. He said the Kutch Bhuj Canal will benefit the locals and farmers in the area. He also praised Kutch for becoming the top fruit producing district in Gujarat. He praised the people for making unprecedented progress in cattle breeding and milk production.

Earlier, the prime minister held a tour between Hill Garden circle and District Industries Center in Bhuj town, Kutch district, on the second day of his visit to the state where assembly elections are due. take place later this year. He also inaugurated a host of projects, including a memorial dedicated to the victims of the earthquake, another memorial dedicated to the children who died in the 2001 earthquake, and a Sarhad Dairy milk processing plant.