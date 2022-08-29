Trump should have handed over documents, Blunt says of Mar-a-Lago search





Everyone needs to be more careful, Blunt said. Some Republicans have suggested there is a double standard for how Trump has been treated compared to how other leaders have been treated.

The Missouri Republican wasn’t the only member of his party to take a measured view Sunday on the FBI’s search of the former Florida president’s estate.

We should absolutely be concerned, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, told CNN’s State of the Union about the possibility of Trump deleting documents he shouldn’t have.

But Sununu continued, I don’t know what to worry about. No one appears. What is the subject? … Of course, you can’t just open the whole investigation.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a consistent Trump critic and staunch FBI supporter, said he didn’t have enough information to determine whether the search was warranted. He called for transparency, although he acknowledged the sensitivity of a federal investigation.

On the one hand, it could be, as some Republicans believe, a simple political witch hunt. On the other hand, they could be very serious federal crimes, Hogan said.

Hogan said he didn’t yet know which side he believed on, but added that it would be hard to believe the Justice Department would take these actions unless he had something serious enough.

A partially redacted affidavit unsealed on Friday revealed the FBI had recovered highly classified and sensitive information from Mar-a-Lago, leading to a search warrant for the property. The agency searched Trump’s resort on August 8 in an attempt to recover classified documents the former president took with him when he left the White House in January 2021.

