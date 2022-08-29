Boris Johnson plans to sign off on a new $30bn nuclear power plant in his final week in office, sources say

Boris Johnson will call for a massive increase in UK domestic energy production this week as he approves funding for a new nuclear power station.

The Prime Minister is expected to use his last speech in office to insist that a lasting solution to the current energy crisis must include a massive increase in the UK’s domestic energy resources.

He also hopes to push through a decision on funding for the planned new Sizewell C nuclear power station in Suffolk, which would help ensure Britain’s energy security.

Ministers agreed in principle to approve the Sizewell C plant, which is expected to cost up to £30 billion to build.

Sources in Whitehall have suggested Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have been consulted on the deal, which is expected to involve the government taking a 20 per cent stake costing up to £6billion.

Final negotiations are continuing with the French electricity company EDF, which will operate the plant.

But Mr Johnson hopes to give the go-ahead this week as a statement of intent on his plan to build one nuclear power station a year.

Downing Street sources said the Prime Minister wanted to stress the importance of boosting the UK’s energy security, with one saying he would stress that we need long-term solutions, not just a short-term amortization of the cost of living. .

Writing for the Mail on Sunday yesterday, Mr Johnson said improving energy security would also be key when it comes to confronting Russian President Vladimir Putin as the war in Ukraine continues.

The Prime Minister has acknowledged that the next few months will be difficult, perhaps very difficult.

But he insisted Britain had a golden economic future and said his successor would provide more help to get people through the winter, on top of the huge sums already committed.

Next month, the month after me, the government will announce another huge support package, he said. With every new wind farm we build offshore, with every new nuclear project we approve, we strengthen our strategic position, he added.

We are becoming less vulnerable to the vagaries of the world gas price and less vulnerable to pressure from Putin.

The prime minister blamed soaring petrol prices on Putin’s war in Ukraine and said the Russian tyrant is desperate for the West to give in

Mr Johnson blamed the last Labor government for 13 wasted years on the issue, saying it had left the nuclear industry heading for near collapse. The prime minister blamed soaring petrol prices on Putin’s war in Ukraine and said the Russian tyrant was desperate for the West to give in.

However, he pointed out that it would be utter madness to throw in the towel.

Mr Johnson will use his last week in office to make a series of visits linked to his priorities in government, including the NHS, leveling and tackling crime.

A Whitehall source said he would argue he had the building blocks in place for the delivery of his 2019 manifesto pledges, despite being forced out of office early and spending much of his time as Prime Minister battling the Covid pandemic.

The Prime Minister is believed to be a firm believer that his successor must stick to the manifesto promises that helped the Conservatives landslide victory in 2019.

Mr Johnson has said little to his friends about his life plans after No 10.

He is expected to seek to boost his income by signing up with a major speaking agency and resuming his writing career, including a biography of Shakespeare.

He will not take up a position in his successor’s cabinet. But some allies believe that he does not rule out a political return. Some believe he could even return as prime minister before the next election if his successor runs into difficulties.

Last week Mr Johnson made a final visit to Ukraine as Prime Minister. Whitehall sources said it was possible his successor would appoint him special envoy to the country to use his close ties to its president Volodymyr Zelensky.

The result of the Tory leadership race will be announced on September 5 and Mr Johnson is expected to leave office the following day.