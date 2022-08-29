Politics
Boris Johnson plans to sign off on a new $30bn nuclear power plant in his final week in office, sources say
Boris Johnson plans to sign off on a new $30bn nuclear power plant in his final week in office, sources say
- Boris Johnson will call for an increase in British domestic energy production
- He also hopes to move the planned Sizewell nuclear power station C
- The new nuclear plant is expected to cost up to 30 billion to build
Boris Johnson will call for a massive increase in UK domestic energy production this week as he approves funding for a new nuclear power station.
The Prime Minister is expected to use his last speech in office to insist that a lasting solution to the current energy crisis must include a massive increase in the UK’s domestic energy resources.
He also hopes to push through a decision on funding for the planned new Sizewell C nuclear power station in Suffolk, which would help ensure Britain’s energy security.
Ministers agreed in principle to approve the Sizewell C plant, which is expected to cost up to £30 billion to build.
The Prime Minister is expected to use his last speech in office to insist that a lasting solution to the current energy crisis must include a massive increase in the UK’s domestic energy resources.
Sources in Whitehall have suggested Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have been consulted on the deal, which is expected to involve the government taking a 20 per cent stake costing up to £6billion.
Final negotiations are continuing with the French electricity company EDF, which will operate the plant.
But Mr Johnson hopes to give the go-ahead this week as a statement of intent on his plan to build one nuclear power station a year.
Downing Street sources said the Prime Minister wanted to stress the importance of boosting the UK’s energy security, with one saying he would stress that we need long-term solutions, not just a short-term amortization of the cost of living. .
Writing for the Mail on Sunday yesterday, Mr Johnson said improving energy security would also be key when it comes to confronting Russian President Vladimir Putin as the war in Ukraine continues.
The Prime Minister has acknowledged that the next few months will be difficult, perhaps very difficult.
But he insisted Britain had a golden economic future and said his successor would provide more help to get people through the winter, on top of the huge sums already committed.
Next month, the month after me, the government will announce another huge support package, he said. With every new wind farm we build offshore, with every new nuclear project we approve, we strengthen our strategic position, he added.
We are becoming less vulnerable to the vagaries of the world gas price and less vulnerable to pressure from Putin.
The prime minister blamed soaring petrol prices on Putin’s war in Ukraine and said the Russian tyrant is desperate for the West to give in
Mr Johnson blamed the last Labor government for 13 wasted years on the issue, saying it had left the nuclear industry heading for near collapse. The prime minister blamed soaring petrol prices on Putin’s war in Ukraine and said the Russian tyrant was desperate for the West to give in.
However, he pointed out that it would be utter madness to throw in the towel.
Mr Johnson will use his last week in office to make a series of visits linked to his priorities in government, including the NHS, leveling and tackling crime.
A Whitehall source said he would argue he had the building blocks in place for the delivery of his 2019 manifesto pledges, despite being forced out of office early and spending much of his time as Prime Minister battling the Covid pandemic.
The Prime Minister is believed to be a firm believer that his successor must stick to the manifesto promises that helped the Conservatives landslide victory in 2019.
Mr Johnson has said little to his friends about his life plans after No 10.
He is expected to seek to boost his income by signing up with a major speaking agency and resuming his writing career, including a biography of Shakespeare.
He will not take up a position in his successor’s cabinet. But some allies believe that he does not rule out a political return. Some believe he could even return as prime minister before the next election if his successor runs into difficulties.
Last week Mr Johnson made a final visit to Ukraine as Prime Minister. Whitehall sources said it was possible his successor would appoint him special envoy to the country to use his close ties to its president Volodymyr Zelensky.
The result of the Tory leadership race will be announced on September 5 and Mr Johnson is expected to leave office the following day.
Advertising
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11155317/Boris-Johnson-plans-sign-new-30bn-nuclear-plant-final-week-power-sources-say.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]