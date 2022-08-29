Turkey prepares the ground for a smoothing of relations with Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a fierce opponent of the Syrian regime, says his country could be ready to dialogue with Damascus. This is a prospect that worries the ranks of the Syrian opposition, which relies heavily on Turkish support.

Since the start of the Syrian civil war, Erdogan has regularly targeted his Syrian counterpart Bashar Al Assad as a tyrant, a devil and a butcher, promising he would pay for what he calls his atrocities against his people.

But this month, Erdogan sings a different tune. Referring to his country’s relations with the Syrian regime, the Turkish leader told reporters: “Political dialogue and diplomacy cannot be cut between states.”

Ankara severed diplomatic relations with the Assad government at the start of the civil war. Erdogan played a leading role in backing the opposition in their bid to oust Assad from power. But Turkey is now seeking to return millions of Syrian refugees.

talk about “peace”

Earlier this month, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu revealed that he had recently held talks with his Syrian counterpart.

“I had a brief conversation with the Syrian Foreign Minister on the sidelines of a meeting, telling him that Turkey believes there will be peace between the Assad regime and the opposition and that Turkey is ready to help in such circumstances,” Cavusoglu said.

Syrian rebels protested angrily, burning Turkish flags upon learning of the discussion between the Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers.

“This is terrible news for the Syrian opposition,” said Chatham House Turkey analyst Galip Dalay.

“Because of the problems they were facing, they were already turning more and more into proxies for Turkey, and now this will essentially be the nail in the coffin of the Syrian opposition.

“But some of the groups there could also be decoupled between Turkey and some of the Syrian opposition groups.”

Syrian Kurds

Analysts say Erdogan may seek a rapprochement with Damascus to get rid of Syrian Kurdish YPG forces from his border.

Ankara accuses the YPG of having links to an insurgency inside Turkey. “From our point of view, we must definitely feel safe,” said Omer Onhon, Turkey’s last ambassador to Syria.

Erdogan also faces increasing public pressure on the millions of Syrian refugees who have fled to Turkey. But Onhon says Ankara must be careful in its dealings with Damascus.

“We have to see that Syria is safe for the return of Syrians to Turkey and other countries. Thus, the regime has to prove that it is sincere in seeking a real political solution. But so far , it’s not,” Onhon said.

But time may not be on Erdogan’s side. He faces re-election next year and is languishing in the polls, with many voters citing the presence of Syrian refugees as one of his biggest electoral liabilities.

Moscow one player

The hand of Moscow, which has long supported the Assad regime, could also be a factor in Erdogan’s deliberations, according to analyst Dalay.

“It fits precisely with the Russian vision of Syria,” Dalay said.

“The bottom line is that Turkey must engage Damascus. That the route to Turkey’s concerns in Syria is through Damascus, so that’s the message that Putin and Russia sent to Turkey.

“How Turkey will follow is a big question because Turkey has a significant military presence there (in Syria).

“Thus, Syria would insist on the withdrawal of the Turkish presence from Syria. And this is a very difficult position in terms of foreign and domestic policy.

Assad has repeatedly called for the unconditional withdrawal of Turkish forces from Syrian territory. Ankara controls much of Syrian territory along the Turkish border, seized in its fight against the Kurdish group YPG.

It’s a demand the Syrian president could face Erdogan in September when the two leaders are invited to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.