You “steal” our part! – Rolling stone





Donald Trump complains that Ron DeSantis is “stealing” him.

According to three people who spoke to the former President of the Governor of Florida in the past year and in recent months, Trump has repeatedly ridiculed DeSantis for ripping off the ex-president’s style. “There was that time, maybe a year ago, that I remember him making fun of [DeSantis] for making similar gestures and hand movements,” one such person told Rolling Stone. “He called it ‘stealing’ from him and [to paraphrase] described it as a lame impression of Trump.

Trump has a distinctive (and highly satirical) way of gesticulating while casually speaking, delivering political speeches, or even “dismissing” contestants on his old game show. The sources note that when Trump saw video clips of DeSantis speaking at public events over the past year and a half, the former president contemptuously mocked the rising Florida Republican for appearing to imitate the body language, movements and even, sometimes, of Trump. , speaking rhythm. One of the other sources recalled Trump joking at a dinner party earlier this year that he should sue DeSantis for copyright infringement.

The alleged scams have raised eyebrows with other “America First” royalty. Donald Trump Jr. has told those close to him he’s noticed a strange pattern: often he’ll tweet something from @DonaldJTrump Jr – a culture war grievance or a burgeoning trend among the online right – and very soon after , he will see these specific topics incorporated into the Florida Governor’s talking points. It’s happened enough times that Trump’s eldest son has come to believe, according to a person familiar with the matter, that DeSantis and his staff are likely turning to his Twitter account for inspiration and plundering it for their latest political ideas or red-meat screaming rhetoric.

The uncanny similarities — not just in MAGA ideology, but in Trumpian body language and physicality — aren’t just something to be laughed at in the halls of Mar-a-Lago or Bedminister, though. The case for impersonating Trump has grown so strong that it has become impossible to miss on social media, in the press, and among Republican Party bigwigs and its loyal donor class.

“DeSantis certainly mimics Trump’s style, rhetoric and body language. Desantis’ pompous style seems straight out of a Donald Trump style guide. Trump has proven that Republican voters want a fighter and Desantis is aiming to deliver,” said Dan Eberhart, Canary’s managing director and longtime GOP donor. Eberhart has donated a lot of money to Trump in the past, but now says he’d rather support someone like DeSantis in a potential run in 2024. Echoing a sentiment shared by some conservative leaders concerned about the various issues Trump’s legal actions that could negatively impact another presidential election, Eberhart also said he would “reluctantly” support Trump, should the ex-president win the party’s nomination in 2024.

From the friendly confines of his New Jersey and Florida homes, the former president has indeed kept his watchful eye on DeSantis and the governor’s burgeoning national celebrity status among conservatives. The twice-impeached ex-president is still the undisputed leader of the Republican Party and the polling favorite to win the 2024 presidential nomination, should he officially declare his intention to seek it.

But as DeSantis’ influence has grown among Republican voters, right-wing media stars, and GOP leaders and mega-donors, Trump has privately expressed anger at DeSantis’ supposed lack of gratitude and denial. rule out challenging the former president in 2024.

Trump and DeSantis shot each other in public, each without specifically naming the other. DeSantis criticized the Trump administration for measures to “lock down the country” on the eve of the COVID-19 pandemic, while appearing on the conservative “Ruthless” podcast earlier this year. For his part, the ex-president had taken to the incredibly pro-Trump OAN television network to strongly suggest that DeSantis was “gutless.” Both Trump and DeSantis have tried to publicly downplay the budding feud as a supposed media fabrication.

Since then, Trump — who behind closed doors denounces DeSantis as lacking in charisma — has even considered launching a 2024 presidential campaign near the governor’s mansion in Florida, which would be an obvious effort to troll DeSantis. The ex-president gave an update on who he thinks remains loyal to him and who could defect to the DeSantis team, in “the Fox News primary”, and named hosts and informal advisers to Trump , like Laura Ingraham, as a possible future. defectors.

But just as DeSantis was enjoying some gains in the polls for potential 2024 Republican candidates, Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida was raided by the FBI this month. It was a federal search, stemming from an investigation related to the former president’s apparent hoarding of highly classified documents, and like most Republicans, DeSantis has dutifully exposed it.

The raid led to rising polls among Republicans for the ex-president – only some of Trump’s staunchest allies had hoped for.

