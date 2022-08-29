Latest on Trump Mar-a-Lago InquiryExBulletin





NPR’s Don Gonyea speaks with former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal about the FBI’s investigation into classified documents at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

DON GONYEA, HOST:

Many questions remain about what will happen now that the heavily redacted 38-page affidavit that authorized the Mar-a-Lago search has been made public. The document, which was released on Friday, outlines the FBI’s investigation into classified documents held by former President Trump. Reading between the blackened redactions, we discovered boxes of documents containing 184 classified documents, 25 of which were marked top secret. The mishandling of these documents is part of what the FBI is investigating. We wanted to understand what might happen next, so we called Neal Katyal. He is the former Acting Solicitor General of the United States and is now a law professor at Georgetown University. Neal Katyal, welcome.

NEAL KATYAL: Thank you.

GONYEA: Before we get to what happens next, what was your main takeaway from the unsealed affidavit?

KATYAL: Well, the judge last week warned that when he was going to order the release of the redacted document, he thought there would be so many redactions and blackouts that the release document was going to be, in quotes, ” unintelligible”. And I must say that it is not unintelligible. I mean, it already tells a compelling and damning story of Donald Trump committing serious federal crimes.

GONYEA: Do you think this new information will force the Department of Justice to charge the former president with a crime?

KATYAL: I know it. You know, obviously every criminal case is going to involve all kinds of facts and circumstances, and we don’t know about all of them. The evidence already presented in the affidavit, coupled with Donald Trump’s knowledge of this and intentional retention of these documents, makes it incredibly difficult for the Justice Department to look the other way. I mean, the way you think about this at the department is if we drop this one, what do we say to future employees? Because classified information is, of course, held by many people within the United States government. And if Donald Trump can get away with these extremely, extremely sensitive documents, that sends a terrible message to everyone.

GONYEA: If I can ask you to put on a defense attorney’s hat for a moment, what argument do you imagine Trump and his attorneys will use to explain why he kept these documents?

KATYAL: Yeah. I think the first one was filed, and that’s actually something the affidavit addresses, that these documents are no longer classified. It’s kind of a crazy argument that he had a standing order to declassify anything because that would mean you and I can see this very sensitive information about human spies in the field and such. And that’s just incredibly implausible. The other problem with the defense is that when reading the affidavit, it seems they’re not only thinking about accusing Trump of misusing classified and national security information and mishandling it, but also obstruction of justice. If a defendant knowingly concealed or destroyed documents, and did so to obstruct the official work of a federal agency, it could carry a sentence of up to 20 years.

It appears from the affidavit that this is what happened here. Obviously, we don’t know Trump’s side of the story. Trump might say, hey, that wasn’t intentional. I did not know. But the problem with this is that Trump himself corroborates information on his social media account about his own role in this. And it appears from the affidavit that Donald Trump’s handwriting was found on these highly classified documents.

GONYEA: One last thing I’d like your opinion on – last night a federal judge in Florida, after receiving a request from Trump’s attorneys, said she intended to appoint an independent arbitrator, known as the name of special master, to examine the documents seized by the FBI. Briefly, can you tell us what a special master is and what it says about the direction of the investigation?

KATYAL: It’s not particularly serious. A special master is sometimes used in criminal investigations, usually when there is attorney-client information that has been seized by authorities and the search target says, hey, I want this material back to me. It’s mine. The government cannot review it. Here, Donald Trump did not actually look for a special master for attorney-client information. He said there was information protected by executive privilege because he was president, and the FBI could not review it. And what the judge did was say, well, you know, I’m inclined to appoint a special master to look into it. At most, even if the special master searched the documents, it could mean that some were referred to Trump. But these are all documents, at this point, that the FBI and the Justice Department have already seen and can assess whether they are classified or not.

And as to the merits of the claim, you know, there’s no idea, really, that President Trump now has executive privilege documents. It is the current President, Joe Biden, who decides executive privilege under Supreme Court precedent, with very, very limited exceptions. And none of those really seem to work here. And of course, it’s kind of weird to think that executive privilege is asserted against the executive itself because the FBI and the Department of Justice are part of the executive. So overall, I think it’s a big nothing. It will just be a procedural hoop for the Justice Department to walk through.

GONYEA: It was the former United States Acting Solicitor General, Neal Katyal. Neil, thank you.

KATYAL: Thank you.

Copyright © 2022 NRP. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created in peak time by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/08/28/1119862821/the-latest-on-the-trump-mar-a-lago-investigation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos