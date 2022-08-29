President Joko Widodo over 3 periods





In front of the participants of Musra I West Java, President Jokowi reminded the audience to express their opinions so as not to be anarchist. And not to rush to make political choices, because choosing a leader requires caution.



President Joko Widodo said he will obey the constitution and the will of the people regarding the three presidential terms speech during his speech at the popular consultation of West Java I (Musra) in Bandung, West Java on Sunday ( 28/8/2022). JAKARTA, Nusa BaliPresident Joko Widodo said he will obey the constitution and the will of the people regarding the three presidential terms speech during his speech at the popular consultation of West Java I (Musra) in Bandung, West Java on Sunday ( 28/8/2022). Although he pointed out that the current constitution does not allow him to become a presidential candidate again in the 2024 election, he said the public can express their opinion on the figure of a presidential candidate in 2024. . “The constitution does not allow it, that is clear, and again I will continue to obey the constitution and the will of the people,” Jokowi told an audience of his supporters. He said the People’s Deliberation is a forum that allows the people to have a voice. Because the expression of opinion is a natural thing in a democracy. Don’t let anyone say that three periods are already full. This is indeed the stage of discourse. People can express their opinions, he said. Wong, someone said, it’s also good to change the president, Jokowi to resign, it’s also good. It is a democratic country, Jokowi said as reported by Antara. Despite this, he also reminded the audience to express their opinions or aspirations so as not to be anarchist and not to rush into making political choices, because choosing a leader requires caution. I entrust it again, be careful, be careful, act Gurung gusuh (hurry up), don’t be in a hurry, act lepat (bad), don’t do the wrong attitude, Jokowi said. After the reform, there were four amendments to the 1945 Constitution by the MPR, including Article 7 of the 1945 Constitution which regulates the terms of office of the President and Vice President. The amendment to Article 7 of the 1945 Constitution took place at the MPR General Assembly in Jakarta, October 14-21, 1999. Accordingly, there were slight changes to Article 7 and several additions covering Sections 7A, 7B and 7C, so after the amendment, the maximum term of office of the President and Vice President can only be exercised for two consecutive terms by the same President. Meanwhile, the secretary of the Indonesian National Musra Committee, Taki Reinhard Parapat, admitted that he was ready to share command with Jokowi. Musra aims to find a leader similar to Jokowi. This is part of efforts to continue Jokowi’s leadership stint. This musra is an alternative. We dig at the base, then we pass it on to the president (Jokowi). It is an inseparable part of democracy, said Taki Reinhard, quoted by detik.com. Taki Reinhard said the people had made their choice even though, constitutionally, political parties had the right to nominate candidates for leadership. However, he said Musra was part of the people’s efforts to channel their aspirations. *

